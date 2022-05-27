Liverpool fans and families on half-term getaways suffer long queues at Dover

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Liverpool fans and families on half-term getaways suffer long queues at Dover

By Press Association
May 27 2022, 10.38am Updated: May 27 2022, 2.46pm
Liverpool FC supporters travelling to the Champions League final and families embarking on half-term getaways face long queues at the Port of Dover (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Liverpool FC supporters travelling to the Champions League final and families embarking on half-term getaways face long queues at the Port of Dover (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Liverpool FC supporters travelling to the Champions League final and families embarking on half-term getaways face long queues at the Port of Dover and UK airports.

Thousands of fans descended on the Kent port on Friday to board cross-Channel ferries en route to Paris for Saturday’s match.

Airline passengers were also stuck in lengthy queues at airports such as Gatwick, Manchester, Stansted and Bristol

Liam Devlin, who was among the Liverpool supporters waiting in Dover, wrote on Twitter: “Absolute chaos at the Port of Dover.

Queues at the Port of Dover
Passengers reported waiting for three hours to board ferries (Gareth Fuller/PA)

“Taking around three hours to get through to the gates to even board any ferry, double the amount of time they advise.

“No organisation whatsoever. Shambles.”

Suleman Qureshi posted: “The queues at dover are ridiculous as expected. The reds have taken over!”

Another fan wrote: “Three hours in a queue at Dover after driving down on no sleep is comparable to the pain of childbirth. Glad we’re a day early.”

Liverpool supporters at the Port of Dover in Kent
Tens of thousands of Liverpool supporters are travelling to Paris (Gareth Fuller/PA)

There is also high demand for sailings from families embarking on trips to the continent for half-term.

The port advised passengers to “pack adequate supplies including food and water” as it is expecting “a very busy week ahead”.

Ferry firm Irish Ferries warned customers to “expect delays of up to three hours at port security and check-in”.

P&O Ferries wrote that traffic on Jubilee Way, a key road used to access the port, is “at a standstill” and there are “also queues on the A20 on the approach to Dover”.

It added: “Traffic is expected to remain heavy today.”

Passengers who miss their sailing will be allowed to travel on the next available service.

Another operator, DFDS, wrote on Twitter: “We are aware of our lovely customers queuing in the port. We’ll accommodate you on the next available departure.”

British Airways passenger Richard David said the airline’s operation at Gatwick’s South terminal was “completely shambolic” due to a lack of staff.

He wrote: “We have been queueing for two hours with hundreds of others. They only have three people working the check-in desks!”

This comes a day after easyJet cancelled around 200 flights due to a software failure.

It axed at least a further 20 flights at Gatwick on Friday.

A passenger arriving at Stansted described being “stuck” in the queue for passport checks “for hours”, adding: “What kind of welcome is that to visitors?”

Liverpool John Lennon Airport was also busy with football supporters flying to Paris.

There are scheduled to be 24 flights from the airport to the French capital this week with capacity for a total of 4,674 passengers, according to aviation data firm Cirium.

Saturday will be the busiest day, with 11 flights.

Just two flights operated from Liverpool to Paris last week.

Meanwhile, the RAC issued a warning over congestion on motorways and major A roads as an estimated 17.9 million leisure trips by road will be made between Friday and Sunday, with Saturday the busiest day.

Spokesman Rod Dennis said: “Major routes to holiday destinations will start to clog up”.

He added: “Drivers can beat the worst of the queues by planning the time of their trips carefully.

“An early start is always best or, failing that, driving at dusk if that’s a feasible option.”

Mr Dennis also urged motorists to carry out pre-journey checks such as oil and coolant levels and tyre pressures to “cut the chances of becoming a breakdown statistic”.

