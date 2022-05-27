Lewis Hamilton able to wear jewellery in Monaco as exemption extended

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Lewis Hamilton able to wear jewellery in Monaco as exemption extended

By Press Association
May 27 2022, 11.44am
Lewis Hamilton will be able to wear his jewellery in Monaco (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
Lewis Hamilton will be able to wear his jewellery in Monaco (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

Lewis Hamilton will be able to race in Sunday’s Monaco Grand Prix wearing jewellery after his exemption was extended.

The seven-time world champion, 37, was told in Miami earlier this month that his nose stud – which he says cannot be easily removed – must be taken out for the seventh round of the campaign in Monte Carlo.

But Formula One’s ruling body, the FIA, who are enforcing the jewellery clampdown on safety grounds, have granted Hamilton a new deadline of June 30 – three days before the British Grand Prix.

Speaking on Friday, Hamilton said: “Honestly, I feel like there’s just way too much time and energy being given to this.

The FIA are enforcing jewellery rules on safety grounds
The FIA are enforcing jewellery rules on safety grounds (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

“I’ve said everything I feel I need to say on it in the last races and that is not where my focus is this weekend.

“The rule came in in 2005. I think we’ve all worn jewellery throughout our careers in Formula One.

“It’s not been a problem in the past and there’s no reason for it to necessarily be a problem now.

“It definitely is positive that we’re working with [the FIA] and I think they’re accommodating a little bit at the moment.

“But we shouldn’t have to keep on revisiting this thing every weekend. We’ve definitely got bigger fish to fry.”

