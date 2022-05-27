MP Lammy says he will not be silenced after racist death threat troll fined

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
MP Lammy says he will not be silenced after racist death threat troll fined

By Press Association
May 27 2022, 12.20pm Updated: May 27 2022, 1.58pm
Shadow foreign secretary David Lammy arrives at BBC Broadcasting House in London, to appear on the BBC One current affairs programme, Sunday Morning. Picture date: Sunday February 27, 2022.
Shadow foreign secretary David Lammy arrives at BBC Broadcasting House in London, to appear on the BBC One current affairs programme, Sunday Morning. Picture date: Sunday February 27, 2022.

Shadow foreign secretary David Lammy says he will not be silenced by the far right after a “vile racist” was given a suspended prison sentence and fined for sending the MP a death threat Twitter message.

Mr Lammy was responding to the conviction of Glenn Broadbent at Leeds Magistrates’ Court earlier this week.

Broadbent, 62, was prosecuted for posted a message to the Labour Tottenham MP which said: “Are you hanging off a tree monkey boy? You will hang from a lamppost if you’re not careful.”

Mr Lammy said on Friday: “Pleased to report a vile racist who sent me this death threat using a pseudonym has finally been convicted, given a suspended sentence and fined thanks to @WestYorksPolice.

“The far right will never silence me or stop me standing up for justice.”

Broadbent, of Greenside Road, Leeds, was given a 12-month prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, when he appeared in court on Tuesday, Leeds Magistrates’ Court officials confirmed. And he was fined £2,000.

He was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £128 and costs of £85.

The court confirmed that Broadbent was made subject to a restraining order banning him from contacting Mr Lammy.

The defendant admitted sending by means of a public electronic communications network a message which was grossly offensive and sending by means of a public electronic communications network a message which was menacing, contrary to the Communications Act 2003.

Chief Superintendent Damien Miller, Leeds District Commander, said: “No-one should have to endure the kind of disgusting racist abuse that was directed at Mr Lammy.

“West Yorkshire Police will always treat any reports of hate crime seriously and work to identify those responsible and take appropriate action against them.

“Members of Parliament can be particular targets for threats and abuse, either directly or online, and we continue to work closely with them and their staff to safeguard and reassure them as they carry out their vital public duty.”

