Liverpool’s Harvey Elliott itching to sample Champions League final atmosphere

Harvey Elliott is itching for action but determined to soak up the occasion regardless of whether or not he features in the Champions League final.

The 19-year-old midfielder hopes to be on the bench at least as Liverpool take on Real Madrid for European club football’s top prize at the Stade de France in Paris on Saturday.

That would underscore an impressive rise for the boyhood Liverpool fan, who four years ago was in the crowd as the Reds were beaten by the Spanish giants in the final in Kiev.

Harvey Elliott is one of Jurgen Klopp’s most promising youngsters (Peter Byrne/PA)

“I am still supporting the team as a fan but to be able to say I’m going to be there as a player is a dream in itself,” Elliott said. “It is just going to be crazy.

“I don’t know how it is going to feel because I’ve never experienced it before as a player, there are going to be so many emotions going through me.

“I’m just going to need to put them aside and concentrate on the game. There is going to be that excitement but I’m just waiting if called upon, making sure I’m focused and ready.”

Elliott, one of the Merseysiders’ most promising youngsters, had looked set to enjoy a major breakthrough season in Jurgen Klopp’s side until suffering a serious ankle injury in September.

Elliott had a lengthy spell on the sidelines after suffering a serious ankle injury at Leeds (Mike Egerton/PA)

Elliott impressed on loan at Championship Blackburn and maintained the momentum as he featured in the first four Premier League games of the season.

His setback came after a challenge from Leeds’ Pascal Struijk at Elland Road and by the time he returned to action in February, the side were in the thick of a quadruple challenge.

He has since largely had to settle for substitute appearances but one of them was in the Carabao Cup final win and there was a notable start against Inter Milan in the San Siro.

“The experiences keep coming,” said Elliott. “To be able to say I’ve played and even been in matchday squads has been one of many of my dreams playing for Liverpool.

“I don’t think I’ve played as much as I’ve wanted to since I’ve been back but hopefully there’s many more years to come of me playing football.

“Hopefully we can top this season off and get one last bit of silverware. To win the trophy alone, let alone in my breakthrough season, would be a dream.”