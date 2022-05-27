Liverpool’s Harvey Elliott itching to sample Champions League final atmosphere

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
News UK & World

Liverpool’s Harvey Elliott itching to sample Champions League final atmosphere

By Press Association
May 27 2022, 1.02pm
Harvey Elliott hopes to play a part as Liverpool chase Champions League glory (Mike Egerton/PA)
Harvey Elliott hopes to play a part as Liverpool chase Champions League glory (Mike Egerton/PA)

Harvey Elliott is itching for action but determined to soak up the occasion regardless of whether or not he features in the Champions League final.

The 19-year-old midfielder hopes to be on the bench at least as Liverpool take on Real Madrid for European club football’s top prize at the Stade de France in Paris on Saturday.

That would underscore an impressive rise for the boyhood Liverpool fan, who four years ago was in the crowd as the Reds were beaten by the Spanish giants in the final in Kiev.

Elliott (left) is one of Jurgen Klopp's most promising youngsters
Harvey Elliott is one of Jurgen Klopp’s most promising youngsters (Peter Byrne/PA)

“I am still supporting the team as a fan but to be able to say I’m going to be there as a player is a dream in itself,” Elliott said. “It is just going to be crazy.

“I don’t know how it is going to feel because I’ve never experienced it before as a player, there are going to be so many emotions going through me.

“I’m just going to need to put them aside and concentrate on the game. There is going to be that excitement but I’m just waiting if called upon, making sure I’m focused and ready.”

Elliott, one of the Merseysiders’ most promising youngsters, had looked set to enjoy a major breakthrough season in Jurgen Klopp’s side until suffering a serious ankle injury in September.

Elliott had a lengthy spell on the sidelines after suffering a serious ankle injury at Leeds
Elliott had a lengthy spell on the sidelines after suffering a serious ankle injury at Leeds (Mike Egerton/PA)

Elliott impressed on loan at Championship Blackburn and maintained the momentum as he featured in the first four Premier League games of the season.

His setback came after a challenge from Leeds’ Pascal Struijk at Elland Road and by the time he returned to action in February, the side were in the thick of a quadruple challenge.

He has since largely had to settle for substitute appearances but one of them was in the Carabao Cup final win and there was a notable start against Inter Milan in the San Siro.

“The experiences keep coming,” said Elliott. “To be able to say I’ve played and even been in matchday squads has been one of many of my dreams playing for Liverpool.

“I don’t think I’ve played as much as I’ve wanted to since I’ve been back but hopefully there’s many more years to come of me playing football.

“Hopefully we can top this season off and get one last bit of silverware. To win the trophy alone, let alone in my breakthrough season, would be a dream.”

