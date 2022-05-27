Liverpool fans converge on Paris ahead of Champions League decider

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Liverpool fans converge on Paris ahead of Champions League decider

By Press Association
May 27 2022, 1.50pm
Liverpool fans hold a flag of support at the Trophy Experience at The Place de l’Hotel de Ville in Paris ahead of Saturday’s UEFA Champions League Final at the Stade de France, Paris (Adam Davy/PA)
Liverpool fans, many without tickets, have told of their “mammoth” journeys to Paris for the Champions League final.

The Reds will take on 13-time winners Real Madrid at the Stade de France, just north of the city, on Saturday, with supporters beginning to flock over.

Up to 70,000 fans are expected to arrive, according to local authorities, with some leaving early in the morning and driving for 10 hours.

SOCCER Liverpool
(PA Graphics)

One supporter, James Richards, 24, from Birkenhead, told the PA news agency: “I left around 4am yesterday, I’m not looking forward to leaving here but I had to be here with the lads.

“I don’t even have a ticket but we’re not here for the stadium, it’s just to be with fellow Reds, it’s gonna be boss.

“Hopefully they can win to cap it all off.”

Gary Stone, 47, a landscaper from Woolton, said: “It was a real mammoth journey, 10 hours, no sleep but what a laugh it’s gonna be.

“It’ll be a carnival atmosphere, no-one does it like the Reds, we’re the best fans in the world.”

Holiday getaway
Liverpool supporters heading for the Champions League final in Paris wait amongst freight and holiday traffic queues at the Port of Dover in Kent (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Others told of taking days off work to get flights, while some travelled to London for the Eurostar.

A scattering of Liverpool supporters could be seen around the Eiffel Tower on Friday afternoon, holding banners and drinking.

Three supporters from Cheshire said that most people they had spoken to did not have tickets for the match.

Banners being seen around the city read “up the Reds”, “there are some things oil can’t buy” and “conquering Europe”.

Paris Atmosphere – Liverpool v Real Madrid – UEFA Champions League Final
Liverpool fans pose for a photo in front of the Eiffel Tower (Peter Byrne/PA)

However, there were a few reports of people going missing on Thursday evening.

James Hargreaves, 31, had issued a plea on social media saying his 66-year-old father was missing after drinking at a Liverpool-themed bar, but was found hours later.

Another fan said on Twitter his friend had disappeared without a phone or knowledge of his hotel.

A Liverpool fan poses next to the Uefa Champions League trophy (Adam Davy/PA)
A fan zone is to be set up in the south-east on Cours de Vincennes, more than 10km away from the stadium on Saturday.

Police in Paris said 6,800 officers and military personnel will be mobilised, with flares prohibited from the fan zone.

It said up to 44,000 supporters will be permitted in the area, which will remain open until the end of the match.

The zone will open from 2pm local time with fans able to access it for free.

