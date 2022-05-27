Arrest made after man killed in ‘tragic incident’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
News

Arrest made after man killed in ‘tragic incident’

By Press Association
May 27 2022, 2.36pm
Police tape (Peter Byrne/PA)
Police tape (Peter Byrne/PA)

A 40-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was killed in north London in the early hours of Friday morning.

Police were called to Ballards Lane, West Finchley, to reports of a fight at around 4am, where they found the victim with neck injuries.

He died at the scene, despite the efforts of paramedics to revive him, and has not yet been identified.

Officers from the Met’s specialist crime command have arrested a 40-year-old man, who remains in custody at a north London police station.

Detective Chief Inspector Linda Bradley, who is leading the investigation, called the death a “tragic incident”.

She said: “We are carrying out a number of inquiries to piece together the circumstances that led to this man losing his life.

“We are in the process of identifying him so his next of kin can be informed.

“A team of detectives will be in the area today as they collect CCTV and other evidence from the scene and nearby.

“They have already spoken to several witnesses but I would encourage anyone else with information to contact us immediately.”

Anyone with information can call 101, quoting CAD 879/27May, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

