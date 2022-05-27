He’s not too happy – Robertson takes Alexander-Arnold rivalry to new level

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
He’s not too happy – Robertson takes Alexander-Arnold rivalry to new level

By Press Association
May 27 2022, 3.02pm
Liverpool full-backs Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold enjoy a friendly rivalry (Laurence Griffiths/PA)
Andy Robertson admits he has taken his friendly rivalry with team-mate Trent Alexander-Arnold to a new level after Gary Neville labelled the Scotland captain “the best full-back in the league by a mile”.

The Sky Sports pundit was assessing the quality of the Premier League’s wide defenders last week when he said Liverpool’s left-back ranked top among them all.

Conversely, Alexander-Arnold has been the one receiving most of the plaudits this season as his 12 Premier League assists, in addition to two goals, was second only to team-mate Mohamed Salah.

So in the build-up to the Champions League final, Robertson has taken great delight in getting one over his colleague in a good-natured way.

“Yeah, he’s not too happy,” said the Scotland international of Alexander-Arnold.

“He gets enough praise probably. I’ve used it with Trent for the last week, by saying ‘By a mile’ and things like that.

“I just keep saying it to him. I walk past and that’s all I need to say. He knows exactly what I’m talking about because I know he watched it. That’s the relationship me and him have.

“It is somebody (Neville) who played for Manchester United but, for me, he was one of the best full-backs in the Premier League and to have someone like that saying that kind of took me back a bit.

“Obviously that kind of praise is always nice. I don’t necessarily need it but when you do hear it from somebody so well thought of in the game, it was very good words and I enjoyed hearing it from him.

“Trent’s stats are always better than mine so I try and keep him away from stats.

“Unfortunately he always knows the stats inside out but stats are part of football, it is great.”

While Saturday’s final is a rematch of the 2018 encounter in Kiev won by Real Madrid, the history between the two goes further back and a final in Paris brings back good memories for Liverpool.

In 1981 the pair met at the Parc des Princes where left-back Alan Kennedy was the unlikely match-winner in a 1-0 victory as the Reds collected their third European Cup in five seasons.

This will be a third final in five years for Jurgen Klopp’s side, having won in 2019, but Robertson has not had any thoughts about reprising the Kennedy role.

“As soon as we got to the final, there were a lot of people who sent me this (video) or said they were going to bet 1-0 Liverpool and me scoring,” he added.

“I don’t think I have come across him (Kennedy). Maybe one day I will and we can talk about that goal and how he did it.

“Obviously I cannot change history; he scored a wonderful goal that managed to win Liverpool the Champions League, if I do that, I do that. But I am more focused on trying to put in a good performance, trying to be solid defensively.

“If we get a good basis then I will let someone else try and be the hero. That for me is the most important thing.”

It is almost 10 years since Robertson sent his now famous tweet “Life at this age is rubbish with no money #needajob” as an 18-year-old having graduated from Queen’s Park’s academy.

He plays that down now but insists there is still plenty of improvement to come.

“I think anywhere I have been, every club I have always tried to learn,” he said.

“I have never ever thought ‘I am the finished article, this is me now, this is as good as I am going to get’.

“Whether my best days have been and gone or whether they are still to come, I don’t know but what I do know is every day I try to improve.

“Probably I am my worst critic, to be honest, and that sometimes is my downfall in terms of certain games or certain things happening, I beat myself up probably more than I maybe should and maybe should have a better perspective on it.

“But I can’t change that and I try make that work for me instead of not work for me because if I am harsh on myself then I can drive myself on.”

