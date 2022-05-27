Antonio Conte set to remain in charge of Spurs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
News

Antonio Conte set to remain in charge of Spurs

By Press Association
May 27 2022, 4.44pm
Antonio Conte is set to stay at Tottenham next season (Adam Davy/PA)

Antonio Conte is set to remain in charge of Tottenham next season.

The Italian, who is contracted until next summer, has been coy about his future, regularly refusing to commit himself to being at Spurs for the long run and insisting it would be decided by a meeting with the club at the end of the recent campaign.

But Conte, who has been on holiday in his homeland, had already signalled his intent to carry on by the time that meeting with managing director of football Fabio Paratici took place in Italy on Friday and the PA news agency understands he will remain in the role for the 2022/23 season.

Tottenham’s qualification for the Champions League and the promise that the majority of the £150million ploughed into the club by owners ENIC this week would be used in the transfer market has been enough to remove any doubts Conte had about their ambition.

Conte had regularly spoken about how he was not prepared to be involved in another scrap just for fourth place and that he wanted to challenge for the top honours and Spurs have listened.

The Turin summit with Paratici, who was his director of football at Juventus, was understood to be focused on player recruitment, with Conte wanting up to six new arrivals this summer.

As well as the £150m cash injection, Conte will also have funds from player sales at his disposal, with the club willing to offload Tanguy Ndombele, Giovani Lo Celso, Harry Winks and Sergio Reguilon among others.

That should be enough to give Conte the tools to build a squad that he feels can challenge on all four fronts.

Conte’s commitment to the club will also be well received by the Spurs players, who have been unanimous in their praise of the former Chelsea and Inter Milan boss since he came into the club last November.

Harry Kane has publicly said he was excited to carry on working with the 52-year-old, while Hugo Lloris and Eric Dier both implored the club to back him.

Conte staying means that Spurs are in for a much smoother summer than last year, when their managerial search – which included Conte turning the job down – descended into farce and ended up with the appointment of Nuno Espirito Santo, while Kane’s attempts to leave also left a black cloud over the club.

