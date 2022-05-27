Jail terms for gang members who trafficked and exploited women

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jail terms for gang members who trafficked and exploited women

By Press Association
May 27 2022, 5.02pm Updated: May 27 2022, 10.34pm
One of the suspects being arrested (Met Police/PA)
One of the suspects being arrested (Met Police/PA)

A human trafficking gang have been jailed for trafficking and exploiting hundreds of women across London.

Husband and wife team Sebastian Zimoch, 48, and Anna Zimoch, 46, along with Gregaor Borowka, 44, Michael Lozinski, 52, and Rafal Lacki, 41, were convicted at Isleworth Crown Court in March of this year of conspiracy to arrange or facilitate human trafficking and conspiracy to control prostitution for gain between January 1 2015 and February 9 of last year.

Lozinski alone was also convicted of a second count of controlling prostitution for gain between January 1 2017 and February 9 of last year, in relation to a massage parlour business called Massage Bunnies.

The trafficking gang was run by Sebastian Zimoch, with his wife running it during a period when he was absent.

Sebastian Zimoch (Met Police/PA)
Sebastian Zimoch (Met Police/PA)

The husband began the business, known as Golden Kiss, in 2015.

The court heard that the gang ran at least five brothels, with locations in Acton, Ealing, Paddington, White City, and Dudden Hill.

Brothels in Paddington and Dudden Hill were run directly by the Zimochs, while Lozinski ran White City.

The other locations were run by the three of them at different times.

Anna Zimoch (Met Police/PA)
Anna Zimoch (Met Police/PA)

Gareth Munday, prosecuting, told the court that the women had no autonomy while inside the brothels.

“While the girls were in the brothels they had no choice over what they wanted to do.

“Men were being brought to them and they had to get on with it.

“They had absolutely no autonomy.”

Mr Munday said that £232,000 in unexplained earnings had been found in a bank account belonging to Mr Zimoch.

Gregaor Borowka (Met Police/PA)
Gregaor Borowka (Met Police/PA)

Lacki and Borowka were two of the main drivers for the business, ferrying girls to outcalls around London. Borowka also doubled as a receptionist.

The prosecutor told the court that women were exposed to the risk of serious physical and psychological harm on these outcalls.

“The women were all exposed to risk of serious psychological and physical harm.

“They were left at the mercy of men who could have done anything to these women.”

The court heard from the victim impact statement of one 19-year-old woman who reported the gang to the police.

Met Police raid
Met Police carried out raids (Met Police/PA)

Mr Munday paused to wipe away tears as he read the statement to the court.

In the statement, the woman told of the emotional toll of what had been done to her.

“I have been spat at in the face by a client, made to feel stupid, and like I did not matter.”

She said that she cries when she remembers what has happened to her.

“I cry when I think about everything that has been done to me,” she said.

The woman added that she now struggles to trust men.

“When someone is being nice to me, especially men, I always think why are they being nice?”

Rafal Lacki (Met Police/PA)
Rafal Lacki (Met Police/PA)

In her sentencing remarks, Judge Fiona Barrie paid tribute to the 19-year-old victim.

“She has shown herself to be a very brave young woman,” she said.

She said the 19-year-old was in tears when she was picked up by Lozinski after fleeing from an abusive pimp.

“It should have been to obvious to anyone that she was extremely vulnerable,” she said.

“To the contrary she was put to work straight away, sent out to outcalls for the remainder of the night.”

Michal Lozinski (Met Police/PA)
Michal Lozinski (Met Police/PA)

Acting Detective Inspector Esther Richardson, from central specialist crime, said: “I am pleased we have been able to uncover the true scale of this illegal operation.

“My team worked tirelessly to identify and safeguard hundreds of other women across London who were being exploited by this organised criminal group.”

Sebastian Zimoch of Carlton Road, Romford, was jailed for eight years.

Lozinski, of Berwick Avenue, Hayes, was jailed for seven years.

Borowka, of Yeading Avenue, Harrow, was jailed for three years and nine months.

Lacki, 41, of Felmongers, Harlow was jailed for 18 months.

However, he was released on licence as he had already served nine months by the time of the sentencing.

Anna Zimoch, of Carlton Road, Romford was given a two-year jail sentence suspended for two years, and was ordered to do 150 hours of unpaid work.

