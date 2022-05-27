Student designer of Jubilee emblem says seeing it everywhere is a ‘pleasure’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Student designer of Jubilee emblem says seeing it everywhere is a ‘pleasure’

By Press Association
May 27 2022, 5.50pm
Platinum Jubilee emblem competition winner Edward Roberts with products bearing his design (Mark Bickerdike/University of Leeds/PA)
The student who designed the official Platinum Jubilee emblem has said it is a “pleasure” to see his creation on everything from London buses to chocolate bars and coins.

Graphic design student Edward Roberts, from Southwell, Nottinghamshire, also said he feels “honoured” to have been invited to the official celebrations on the bank holiday weekend.

The 19-year-old’s design was selected as the winning entry in The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Emblem Competition, run by the Victoria & Albert Museum in conjunction with Buckingham Palace.

Platinum Jubilee
Edward Roberts, from Nottinghamshire, with his design after winning The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Emblem Competition (Jacob King/PA)

The logo is emblazoned across trains, champagne bottles, teddy bears and even deck chairs.

Souvenirs from the Royal Collection featuring the emblem, such as mugs, tea towels and umbrellas, have proven so popular that the merchandiser has temporarily suspended orders due to “unprecedented demand”.

Mr Roberts, who has just finished the second year of his graphic and communication design degree at the University of Leeds, said: “To see my design used throughout the country, and further afield, is a pleasure”.

The teenager’s purple and platinum-coloured logo features a stylised crown, incorporating the number 70, on a round background similar to a royal seal.

A continuous line drawing, it symbolises the Queen’s long reign.

Mr Roberts said: “I wanted the design to be scalable and I’m glad it carries itself when on a Cadbury chocolate bar, all the way to the size of a London bus.

“The most unexpected item I have seen the emblem applied to is the coins which will be used for the Wimbledon Singles Finals coin tosses. Being a tennis fan myself, it was lovely”.

Mr Roberts added that he appreciated receiving a huge number of Cadbury’s Dairy Milk bars as he is “partial to some chocolate”.

Platinum Jubilee
The logo has also been displayed on the lights in London’s Piccadilly Circus (PA)

He has been invited with his family to a reception at Buckingham Palace next week, as well as the star-studded pop concert at Buckingham Palace and the Jubilee Pageant.

He said: “The competition has brought with it exciting opportunities, and I feel privileged that my work has received such a warm reception”.

Young creatives were set the challenge of summing-up the Queen’s 70-year reign with their artistic skills, with the winner chosen by a panel of industry experts.

The teenager said his mother burst into happy tears when the Lord Chamberlain, Baron Parker, the most senior official in the Queen’s royal household, told him via Zoom that he had won.

Mr Roberts has also worked with the Royal Collection Trust to design an additional emblem of the UK’s national flowers in the same style as his winning Jubilee entry.

The continuous line drawing traces the outline of a rose for England, a daffodil for Wales, a thistle for Scotland and a shamrock for Northern Ireland.

