Football supporter fined for homophobic chanting towards Chelsea fans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Football supporter fined for homophobic chanting towards Chelsea fans

By Press Association
May 27 2022, 7.00pm
Football net (Carl Recine/PA)
Football net (Carl Recine/PA)

A football supporter who chanted homophobic abuse at Chelsea fans during a Premier League match has been convicted of a hate crime and fined more than £400.

Nigel Carrington, 53, used two notorious slurs during a game between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge on January 23, according to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).

Carrington pleaded guilty to two counts of using abusive and insulting words to cause harassment and distress at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Friday, the CPS said.

He was fined £150 for each count and £119 in other costs.

Senior CPS prosecutor Luke Staton said: “No football fan should have to be subjected to vile homophobic abuse while watching a game that they love.

“These homophobic slurs are not harmless banter, they are unacceptable in this day and age and have a significant impact on LGBTQ+ communities.

“The CPS is absolutely committed to stamping out this type of behaviour. Hate crime has no place within society, let alone sport, and we will always aim to prosecute offenders.”

CPS sports lead prosecutor Douglas Mackay said: “The CPS has made clear to the police, football authorities, clubs and players that well-known homophobic slurs could be prosecuted as a hate crime, along with any other discriminatory language.

“Because we take hate crime so seriously, we will always ask for harsher sentences in these cases”.

Tracy Brown, chairman of Chelsea Pride, said the group has worked hard to ensure the slurs are considered a hate crime.

“Today having found out that a fan did plead guilty to this homophobic chant I feel the work that’s been done finally has some reward,” she said.

“We however need to continue working hard to keep homophobia, biphobia and transphobia out of football and society”.

Anyone who is a victim or witness of any hate crime is urged to report it to stadium staff or police.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier