Governor says he was 'misled' about response to shooting By Press Association May 27 2022, 10.16pm Children pay their respects at a memorial site for the victims (Dario Lopez-Mills/AP)

Texas governor Greg Abbott said Friday that he was "misled" about the police response to the shooting at the elementary school in Uvalde and that he is "livid". The governor told a news conference that in his earlier statements he was repeating what he had been told. "The information that I was given turned out, in part, to be inaccurate," he said. Mr Abbott said exactly what happened needs to be "thoroughly, exhaustively" investigated.