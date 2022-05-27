Sunny Saturday to give way to mixed weather ahead of Jubilee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sunny Saturday to give way to mixed weather ahead of Jubilee

By Press Association
May 27 2022, 10.28pm
Diamond Jubilee street party in Edinburgh in 2012 (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Diamond Jubilee street party in Edinburgh in 2012 (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The UK is set to bask in sunshine at the start of the weekend but cooler, more unsettled weather will take over ahead of the Jubilee weekend, forecasters have said.

With all eyes on the forecast for the four-day bank holiday, the Met Office said that while there is still “plenty of detail to work out”, a showery start could make way for finer, warmer conditions for the celebrations.

The sunny weather enjoyed by many on Friday is set to last until Saturday for most, according to the Met Office.

After a fresh start, the day is expected to be dry with blue skies, and temperatures reaching 21C in southern England.

However, northern Scotland and some English North Sea coastal areas could be hit by showers.

Temperatures will start dropping by the evening and stay subdued on Sunday, as low pressure further east starts to take control, the Met Office said.

Greyer skies and a stronger breeze are in store for much of the UK while there will also be a higher risk of rain for the north and east.

That risk will extend to the rest of the UK on Monday and Tuesday, when northerly winds will drag below-average temperatures down further into the low teens.

The unsettled weather, bringing showers and clouds, is set to stick around until at least Wednesday, when temperatures will start creeping up again in the south, the Met Office said.

Forecasters will be monitoring how a plume of warm air from over the continent behaves as the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee weekend draws closer.

It could bring heavy showers that may, however, be supplanted by drier weather and “rather warm” temperatures as a high pressure system moves in.

Diamond Jubilee celebrations
Sunny weather prevailed for most during the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee in 2012 (Rui Vieira/PA)

Met Office deputy chief meteorologist Chris Bulmer said: “After a fine day for most on Saturday, and some on Sunday, cooler and more unsettled conditions will be quite widely established by Monday.

“After a cool start to the week, temperatures are expected to return back to around average through the week.

“What we’re keeping an eye on for the latter part of the week is how far north this plume of warm air comes. This brings the potential for outbreaks of heavy rain in places.

“There’s still a lot to be determined for the Jubilee weekend forecast. On balance, it looks like after a showery start, though still fine in places, high-pressure will attempt to build from the west, bringing more settled and drier weather, at least for some.”

With thousands of street parties and outdoor celebrations planned across the country to mark the Queen’s 70-year milestone, many will be hoping for a repeat of the sunshine that prevailed during her Diamond Jubilee festivities in 2012.

