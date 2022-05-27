£3m Jubilee fund announced to improve village halls

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
£3m Jubilee fund announced to improve village halls

By Press Association
May 28 2022, 12.02am
A general view of West Newton Village Hall, Norfolk, where the Queen has been known to attend the Sandringham Women’s Institute (WI) meeting (Joe Giddens/PA)
A new £3 million fund to upgrade and renovate England’s village halls has been announced by the Government to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Over a three-year period, the Platinum Jubilee Village Hall Improvement Grant Fund will provide money for projects such as installing wifi, extending buildings and modernising facilities.

The Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs (Defra) said village halls are at the heart of rural life, hosting fitness classes, community groups and post office services, and the grant will allow them to attract more people by creating more contemporary spaces.

A total of 125 village halls will receive money from the fund, which Defra said will be a “lasting legacy” from the Jubilee for rural communities.

Rural affairs minister Lord Benyon said: “Village halls are the centrepiece of rural life and funding their renovation to mark the Jubilee is a fitting tribute to The Queen’s Service.

“In a changing world, they are important facilities for community groups, social clubs and local services.

“This funding will ensure they are central to the fabric of our villages for many more years to come.”

Sutton village hall in Doncaster (Chris Radburn/PA)
Defra said the grant will build on the success of schemes to commemorate both Queen Victoria and King George and “demonstrate that almost 200 years on, we continue to build on the legacy of the monarchy, both past and present”.

Margaret Clark, chairwoman of the Rural Coalition, said: “Village halls support important services and facilities and offer places to meet which would not otherwise be available to many rural communities.

“In doing so, they have a crucial role to play in helping levelling up in rural areas.”

David Emerson, chairman of Action with Communities in Rural England said village halls have been at the heart of rural communities for over a century, adding: “These unique volunteer run halls do so much to support the well-being of local residents, as well as helping to sustain the many livelihoods which depend on use of these important buildings.”

He said the announcement “is especially appropriate in the week that thousands of halls across the country are hosting local celebrations of the Royal Jubilee”.

Details on how the funding will be administered will be announced later.

