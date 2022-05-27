16,000 street parties to be held for Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
16,000 street parties to be held for Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

By Press Association
May 28 2022, 12.02am
Thousands of street parties will be held for the Queen’s Jubilee (Rui Vieira/PA)
Thousands of street parties will be held for the Queen’s Jubilee (Rui Vieira/PA)

More than 16,000 street parties are expected to be thrown over the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee bank holiday weekend.

Councils across England have received “a huge number” of applications from residents eager to celebrate the monarch’s 70-year milestone, according to the Local Government Association (LGA).

Many councils have waived administration fees for road closures, of which there were 9,500 during the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee in 2012, the LGA said.

A snap poll of a dozen councils by the LGA showed they have approved more than 1,000 street parties.

Extrapolated nationally, it could mean more than 16,000 Platinum Jubilee bashes.

LGA chairman James Jamieson, said: “Councils are pulling out all the stops to help their communities celebrate a historic day for our country.

“Whether it be approving thousands of local road closures for free or putting on big community events, councils are doing what they do best and bringing people together in innovative ways to mark this important milestone.

Diamond Jubilee celebrations
A street party to commemorate the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee in 2012 (Rui Vieira/PA)

“After two tough years at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, we hope that this time will allow people to raise a toast and celebrate with their loved ones and neighbours”.

Commemorative tree planting is under way in some areas as part of the Queen’s Green Canopy initiative, and libraries are gearing up for the Big Jubilee Read campaign celebrating books by authors from across the Commonwealth published during her seven decades as sovereign.

Councils including Wyre Forest, Gedling and Surrey Heath are hosting jubilee events such as beacon lighting, picnics and tea parties.

Hertfordshire County Council has received a record 475 street party applications while the London Borough of Waltham Forest has approved over 100 events and is putting on a mile-long street party.

