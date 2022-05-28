What the papers say – May 28

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The nation’s papers are led by the Prime Minister announcing changes to the ministerial code which his rivals said watered down punishments for ministers.

The Guardian and The Independent report ministers will now not automatically lose their jobs if they breach the standards code, with Labour accusing Boris Johnson of trying “to save his own skin”.

Guardian front page, Saturday 28 May 2022: Fury as PM changes code of conduct to 'save his skin' pic.twitter.com/EhASM0hEdL — The Guardian (@guardian) May 27, 2022

Meanwhile, the i Weekend leads with modelling finding the Tories would win only three of 88 key battleground seats at the next general election.

i weekend: Tories warn Johnson he faces defeat at election #tomorrowpaperstoday pic.twitter.com/ND0LGVcf0I — Helena Wilkinson (@BBCHelena) May 27, 2022

The Daily Mail says the Queen is to extend an “olive branch” to Harry and Meghan during the Platinum Jubilee weekend, while the Daily Mirror reports Charles, William and George will be front and centre for the celebrations.

The Daily Telegraph leads with Ben Grant, son of Conservative MP Helen Grant, recounting how he helped a fellow British volunteer fighter in Ukraine escape Russian fire after his leg was blown up by a mine.

📰The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: ' 'We've got to move or we'll die': Tory MP's son on the front line'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/WGLBvfjZHn — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) May 27, 2022

Teachers have been told they do not need to “accommodate children who want to change gender”, according to The Times.

The Daily Express and Daily Star lead with “holiday hell” for half-term travellers.

FTWeekend says accounting firm EY is considering a “public listing or partial sale of its global advisory business”.

Just published: front page of FT Weekend, UK edition, Saturday 28 May https://t.co/bYaQVdxy9q pic.twitter.com/fgKgWzoc9W — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) May 27, 2022

And The Sun continues with its coverage of Andy Carroll’s “raucous stag do”.

Tomorrow's front page: Bare-chested Andy Carroll passed out on a hotel bed with TWO blondes during his raucous stag do https://t.co/4YONQjEK7c pic.twitter.com/X3WqBfPX6Z — The Sun (@TheSun) May 27, 2022