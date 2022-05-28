Iranian police disperse crowd gathered at collapsed building

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Iranian police disperse crowd gathered at collapsed building

By Press Association
May 28 2022, 10.52am
Iranian vice-president Mohammad Mokhber visits the site of a tower at under construction 10-storey Metropol Building (Iranian Senior Vice-President Office via AP)
Iranian police have used tear gas and fired guns in the air to disperse people gathered near the site of a collapsed 10-storey building where 28 people died, according to reports.

Iran’s semi-official Fars news agency said people insisted on entering the site in the south-western city of Abadan on Friday night, and the gathering turned into a riot.

Police eventually dispersed people from the area.

A video posted online showed a security officer in Abadan yelling “go back” while pointing his weapon directly at a group of people and firing. In other videos, people can be seen and heard chanting “death to dictator” and “Our enemy is here, they lie that it is America”.

It was unclear whether anyone was hurt in the incident.

A tower at the Metropol Building in Abadan that was under construction collapsed on Monday.

Iran Building Collapse
The scene of the disaster (Iranian Senior Vice-President Office via AP)

Rescue teams pulled two more bodies from the rubble on Saturday, bringing the death toll up to 28.

Thirty-seven people were rescued and three of them were still being treated in a hospital, according to authorities. It was unclear how many more people are buried beneath the rubble.

Authorities have arrested 13 people as part of an investigation into the building’s collapse, including the city’s mayor.

The deadly collapse has raised questions about the safety of similar buildings in the country and underscored an ongoing crisis in Iranian construction projects.

The collapse reminded many of the 2017 fire and collapse of the iconic Plasco building in Tehran that killed 26 people.

Abadan provincial officials have cited “disregard for technical standards” and “overbuilding” during construction, saying negligence caused the collapse.

The building was legally permitted to be a six-storey tower, but four floors had been added during construction.

Meanwhile, state-run media reported on Saturday that two police and a civilian were wounded when two gunmen shot them in Tehran.

It said one officer was in critical condition.

The IRNA report said one of the shooters was arrested.

Earlier this month, a senior member of Iran’s powerful Revolutionary Guard, Col Hassan Sayyad Khodaei, was shot dead outside his home in Tehran by unidentified gunmen on a motorbike.

Gun violence is rare in Iran, where citizens are only allowed to own hunting rifles.

