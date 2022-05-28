Ukrainian leaders fear repeat of Mariupol horrors in Donbas region

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ukrainian leaders fear repeat of Mariupol horrors in Donbas region

By Press Association
May 28 2022, 11.40am
Russian Emergency Situations Ministry workers disassemble a destroyed building in Mariupol (AP)
Russian Emergency Situations Ministry workers disassemble a destroyed building in Mariupol (AP)

Moscow-backed separatists have pounded eastern Ukraine’s industrial Donbas region, as Ukrainian officials pleaded for sophisticated Western weapons to stop the onslaught.

The advance of Russian forces has raised fears that cities in the region will undergo the same horrors inflicted on the people of the port city Mariupol in the weeks before it fell.

The fighting in Donbas is focused on two key cities: Sievierodonetsk and nearby Lysychansk.

Water distribution in Mariupol
Local civilians gather to receive water distributed by Russian Emergency Situations Ministry in Mariupol (AP)

They are the last areas under Ukrainian control in Luhansk, one of two provinces that make up the Donbas and where Russia-backed separatists have already controlled some territory for eight years.

Authorities say 1,500 people in Sievierodonetsk have already died since the war began three months ago. Russia-backed rebels also said they have taken the railway hub of Lyman.

The governor of Luhansk, Serhiy Haidai, warned that Ukrainian soldiers may have to retreat from Sievierodonetsk to avoid being surrounded.

However, he predicted an ultimate Ukrainian victory, saying on Telegram: “The Russians will not be able to capture Luhansk region in the coming days, as analysts predict.

Ukraine invasion graphic
(PA Graphics)

“We will have enough forces and means to defend ourselves.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelesnskyy also struck a defiant tone. In his nightly video address, he said: “If the occupiers think that Lyman or Sievierodonetsk will be theirs, they are wrong. Donbas will be Ukrainian.”

For now, Sievierodonetsk mayor Oleksandr Striuk told The Associated Press that “the city is being systematically destroyed – 90% of the buildings in the city are damaged”.

Mr Striuk described conditions in Sievierodonetsk reminiscent of the battle for Mariupol, located in the Donbas’ other province, Donetsk.

Now in ruins, the port city was constantly barraged by Russian forces in a near three-month siege that ended last week when Russia claimed its capture. More than 20,000 of its civilians are feared dead.

Mariupol scenes
Local civilians walk amid destroyed buildings in Mariupol near the Illich Iron & Steel Works Metallurgical Plant (AP)

Before the war, Sievierodonetsk was home to around 100,000 people. About 12,000 to 13,000 remain in the city, Striuk said, huddled in shelters and largely cut off from the rest of Ukraine.

At least 1,500 people have died there because of the war, now in its 93rd day.

The figure includes people killed by shelling or in fires caused by Russian missile strikes, as well as those who died from shrapnel wounds, untreated diseases, a lack of medicine or being trapped under rubble, the mayor said.

In the city’s north-eastern quarter, Russian reconnaissance and sabotage groups tried to capture the Mir Hotel and the area around it, Mr Striuk said.

Hints of Russia’s strategy for the Donbas can be found in Mariupol, where Moscow is consolidating its control through measures including state-controlled broadcast programming and overhauled school curricula, according to an analysis from the Institute for the Study of War, a Washington think tank.

Bomb shelter
Local resident Nikolai Kononenko, 67, opens the door of a bomb shelter in the village of Mayaky, Donetsk region (AP)

Russia’s aggressive push in Donbas could backfire, however, by seriously depleting Russia’s arsenal. Echoing an assessment from the British Ministry of Defence, military analyst Oleh Zhdanov said Russia was deploying 50-year-old T-62 tanks, “which means that the second army of the world has run out of modernised equipment”.

As Ukraine’s hopes of stopping the Russian advance fade, foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba has pleaded with Western nations for heavy weapons, saying it was the one area in which Russia had a clear advantage.

“Without artillery, without multiple launch rocket systems, we won’t be able to push them back,” he said.

The US defence department would not confirm a CNN report that President Joe Biden’s administration was preparing to send long-range rocket systems to Ukraine, perhaps as early as next week.

“Certainly we’re mindful and aware of Ukrainian asks, privately and publicly, for what is known as a multiple launch rocket system. And I won’t get ahead of decisions that haven’t been made yet,” Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said.

Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov warned that providing rockets that could reach his country would represent “a most serious step toward unacceptable escalation”, in an interview with RT Arabic that aired on Friday.

