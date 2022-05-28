First case of monkeypox identified in Ireland, Health Service Executive says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
First case of monkeypox identified in Ireland, Health Service Executive says

By Press Association
May 28 2022, 12.43pm Updated: May 28 2022, 5.09pm
A further suspected case is also being investigated (Lynne Cameron/PA)
The first confirmed case of monkeypox has been identified in Ireland, the Health Service Executive (HSE) has said.

The infection was reported in the east of the country on Friday night and the person affected was not kept in hospital.

A further suspected case is also being investigated and test results are being awaited, health officials said.

A public health risk assessment has been undertaken and those who have been in contact with the person are being advised on what to do in the event that they become ill.

A statement from HSE said: “The Health Protection Surveillance Centre was notified last night of a confirmed case of monkeypox in Ireland, in the east of the country.”

“This was not unexpected following the presence of monkeypox cases in the UK and many European countries,” it added.

“Public Health is following up those who had close contact with the person with monkeypox while they were infectious.

“In order to maintain patient confidentiality, no further information about this person will be provided.”

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said on Saturday: “The public health advice from the public health doctors I’m talking to are very much taking monkeypox within the stride of normal public health measures.

“The HSE, as you would expect, and public health have put in place the incident management team. They have isolation procedures, they have test and trace procedures in place.

“While it is quite a sobering name, monkeypox, the advice I have is that for the overwhelming number of people the symptoms are quite mild.”

Stephen Donnelly
Stephen Donnelly (Brian Lawless/PA)

Mr Donnelly said the HSE has acquired supplies of a third-generation smallpox vaccine.

He also confirmed that the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC) had recommended the vaccine be offered to healthcare workers caring for monkeypox patients and high-risk close contacts of those cases.

“I have no advice from the HSE or the department to suggest we don’t have enough of the vaccine. Certainly, the intent and the public health response is around containment and keeping the number of cases quite small,” he told reporters in Dublin.

It comes after 16 more cases of the virus were identified in England on Friday, health officials said.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said the new cases bring the England total since May 7 to 101, and the UK total to 106.

There have been three confirmed cases in Scotland, one in Wales and one in Northern Ireland.

The first cases of monkeypox in Wales and Northern Ireland were recorded on Thursday while Scotland confirmed a further two cases.

Almost 200 cases have been reported in more than 20 countries not usually known to have outbreaks of the virus, according to the World Health Organisation.

