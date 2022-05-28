Liverpool fans flood into Paris ahead of Real Madrid showdown

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Liverpool fans flood into Paris ahead of Real Madrid showdown

By Press Association
May 28 2022, 2.19pm
Liverpool fans in Place de la Nation, Paris (Jacob King/PA)
Liverpool fans in Place de la Nation, Paris (Jacob King/PA)

Tens of thousands of Liverpool fans have sung “You’ll Never Walk Alone” in Paris ahead of the Champions League final.

The Reds will take on 13-time winners Real Madrid at the Stade de France, just north of the city, on Saturday evening.

A huge sea of red shirts surrounded the Cours de Vincennes area in the south-east area of the city during the morning, where a fan zone has been set up.

As many as 50,000 supporters, largely ticketless, began gathering early during the day, some starting the drinking from 7am, bringing traffic in the area to a standstill as roads were closed off.

Liverpool fans in Paris
Liverpool fans in Place de la Nation, Paris (Jacob King/PA)

Footballs were being kicked into the air and banners being flown while flares which were prohibited by French authorities were let off in the fan zone.

The huge crowd then sang the club’s well-recognised anthem You’ll Never Walk Alone before cheering club legend Kenny Dalglish to a stage which has been set up.

He told the crowd how remarkable Liverpool’s season had been before fans chanted his name.

A heavy police presence is in the area, including armed officers.

Fan John Racks, 39, from the Wirral, Merseyside, told the PA news agency: “Yeah, the drinking started early, the sun’s out now and it’s getting to my head a bit.

Liverpool fans
Liverpool fans have arrived in their thousands (Jacob King/PA)

“I’d like to say at nearly 40 I’m careful but I kind of got lost and started drinking this morning, now I’m smashed.

“The atmosphere here is boss, the city is red.”

Another said: “I’m sat here on top of some statue in Paris with my mates, there’s nothing more you need. Just a few beers and hopefully a win for the Reds, lovely.”

Fans could be seen carrying large boxes of beer and singing about the team manager Jurgen Klopp and the players.

Supporter Luke Queens, 23, said: “I’m proper nervous, confident in the team but it’s a final isn’t it?

“I hope the beer settles my nerves before then, we need the first goal.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier