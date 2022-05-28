Coach carrying Liverpool fans for £1 each arrives in French capital

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Coach carrying Liverpool fans for £1 each arrives in French capital

By Press Association
May 28 2022, 2.29pm
Liverpool fans in the coach provided by Simon Wilson (Simon Wilson/PA)
Liverpool fans in the coach provided by Simon Wilson (Simon Wilson/PA)

A coach bought by a Liverpool supporter to transport dozens of fellow fans to Paris for just £1 each has arrived in the city ahead of the Champions League final.

The Reds will take on 13-time winners Real Madrid at the Stade de France on Saturday, with many fans facing huge fees to get to the city.

Simon Wilson, a British vlogger, from Wrexham, bought the cheapest coach he could find for £5,000 to take as many fans there to avoid the “extortionate” travel fees.

Just £1 each meant around 50 supporters could go from Anfield to the French capital in time for the game.

Simon Wilson
Simon Wilson (right) in his coach (Simon Wilson/PA)

Mr Wilson told the PA news agency: “It’s one of the toughest things I’ve ever done, setting off on Thursday morning, I never thought it would take as long as it did.

“Along the way there have been some worried faces, people expecting to get to Paris and thinking we wouldn’t, but I always had faith, despite all the challenges we’ve had.

“I’ve never had so little sleep in all my life, I’ve managed a few hours, but it was worth it. Now we can soak up the atmosphere here before the game.”

He said the original coach had to be replaced and the ferry to cross at Dover had to be pushed back as they were behind schedule.

However, after getting in to France in the early hours, the coach pushed on and made it to Paris by the afternoon.

Wilson is also known for driving a £40 Skoda to the Champions League final in Madrid in 2019.

The coach cost £5,000 to buy
The coach cost £5,000 to buy (Simon Wilson/PA)

He added: “The fees people were charged were pretty extortionate, it’s shocking, so I wanted to give something back, get the fans over here.

“People want to come to Paris to watch their team, they should be able to do it without being charged so much money.

“It’s all been pretty expensive, the original coach was £5,000, I then wrapped it for another £8,000 and then there’s the hidden costs, it was a lot of money, but I wanted to help.

“I was always positive, I knew we would get here. I’d just like to say thanks to Revolut for making it possible.”

The coach will return to the UK on Sunday after the match.

