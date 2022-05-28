LIVE: Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

LIVE: Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid

By Press Association
May 28 2022, 4.03pm Updated: May 28 2022, 6.07pm
Thousands of Liverpool supporters in a fan zone in Paris (Jacob King/PA)
  • Karim Benzema captains Real Madrid
  • Gareth Bale and Eden Hazard named on the bench
  • Liverpool's third final in five seasons
  • The Reds are looking to secure a cup treble
  • Real Madrid are aiming for a 14th European Cup victory
  • Carlo Ancelotti is the first coach to lead a side into five Champions League finals
  • The 62-year-old is seeking a record-breaking fourth European Cup triumph as manager

6.04pm – That is an early team announcement from the Spanish side, reportedly to avoid it getting leaked.

5.51pm – Real Madrid have announced their team already. Karim Benzema is named captain, while Wales international Gareth Bale, who is out of contract in the summer, is among the substitutes.

Starting line-up: Courtois, Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Kroos, Benzema, Modric, Casemiro, Valverde, Vini Jr, Mendy.

Substitutes: Lunin, Nacho, Hazard, Asensio, Marcelo, Vasquez, Bale, Ceballos, Rodrygo, Isco, Mariano, Camavinga.

5.45pm – The pundits are out in force tonight. Former Liverpool players Michael Owen, Steven Gerrard, Steve McManaman and Peter Crouch are in the BT Sport studio, alongside ex-Manchester United duo Rio Ferdinand and Owen Hargreaves.

Mohamed Salah gets treatment
Mohamed Salah was injured in the 2018 final (Nick Potts/PA)

5.30pm – Liverpool, and Mohamed Salah in particular, will be gunning for revenge tonight after the defeat to Real in the 2018 final in Kiev. Salah went off inside the opening 30 minutes with a shoulder injury after a tackle from Sergio Ramos and Gareth Bale scored twice late on to secure a 3-1 victory for Los Blancos. They bounced back in style the following year though, beating Tottenham 2-0 in Madrid with Salah opening the scoring from the penalty spot in the second minute.

Sir Kenny Dalglish
Sir Kenny Dalglish was at a fan zone in Paris earlier (Jacob King/PA)

5.08pm – Liverpool great Sir Kenny Dalglish greeted the Reds’ fans in a fan zone earlier on. He will be cheering his old club on later!

4.50pm – A warning for Liverpool fans around the ground tonight. Merseyside Police’s Liverpool matchday policing Twitter account posted: “Just been made aware of an attempted theft up at the stadium. What appears to be local youths snatching off people and running off. Look after your belongings. Look out for each other. Stay safe.”

Real Madrid fans in the French capital
Real Madrid fans are also out in force in the French capital (Nick Potts/PA)

4.40pm – Klopp’s opposite number Carlo Ancelotti is set to make history tonight. The 62-year-old is the first coach to lead a side into five Champions League finals, and is seeking a record-breaking fourth European Cup triumph as manager – a run which includes AC Milan’s 2007 triumph against Liverpool. Not only that, remember he is also the former boss of the Reds’ Merseyside rivals Everton!

4.20pm – Real Madrid will be looking to spoil Jurgen Klopp’s party. The Spanish giants, LaLiga champions this campaign, have produced a fair amount of drama en route to the showpiece following sensational comebacks to defeat heavyweights Chelsea, Paris St Germain and Manchester City. They also know what it takes to win the European Cup having done so on 13 occasions.

4.06pm – Thousands of Liverpool fans are in the French capital for the club’s third European final in five seasons. Having seen their quadruple attempts end last week as Manchester City won the Premier League, the Reds are looking to wrap up a treble after wins in the Carabao Cup and FA Cup this term.

Thousands of Liverpool supporters in the fan zone in Paris
Thousands of Liverpool supporters were in the fan zone in Paris (Jacob King/PA)

4pm – Good afternoon and welcome to live coverage of the Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid in Paris. Stay here for all the latest from the Stade de France.

