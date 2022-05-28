LIVE: Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

6.04pm – That is an early team announcement from the Spanish side, reportedly to avoid it getting leaked.

5.51pm – Real Madrid have announced their team already. Karim Benzema is named captain, while Wales international Gareth Bale, who is out of contract in the summer, is among the substitutes.

Starting line-up: Courtois, Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Kroos, Benzema, Modric, Casemiro, Valverde, Vini Jr, Mendy.

Substitutes: Lunin, Nacho, Hazard, Asensio, Marcelo, Vasquez, Bale, Ceballos, Rodrygo, Isco, Mariano, Camavinga.

5.45pm – The pundits are out in force tonight. Former Liverpool players Michael Owen, Steven Gerrard, Steve McManaman and Peter Crouch are in the BT Sport studio, alongside ex-Manchester United duo Rio Ferdinand and Owen Hargreaves.

Mohamed Salah was injured in the 2018 final (Nick Potts/PA)

5.30pm – Liverpool, and Mohamed Salah in particular, will be gunning for revenge tonight after the defeat to Real in the 2018 final in Kiev. Salah went off inside the opening 30 minutes with a shoulder injury after a tackle from Sergio Ramos and Gareth Bale scored twice late on to secure a 3-1 victory for Los Blancos. They bounced back in style the following year though, beating Tottenham 2-0 in Madrid with Salah opening the scoring from the penalty spot in the second minute.

Sir Kenny Dalglish was at a fan zone in Paris earlier (Jacob King/PA)

5.08pm – Liverpool great Sir Kenny Dalglish greeted the Reds’ fans in a fan zone earlier on. He will be cheering his old club on later!

MerPol Liverpool FC (@MerPolLFC) May 28, 2022

4.50pm – A warning for Liverpool fans around the ground tonight. Merseyside Police’s Liverpool matchday policing Twitter account posted: “Just been made aware of an attempted theft up at the stadium. What appears to be local youths snatching off people and running off. Look after your belongings. Look out for each other. Stay safe.”

Real Madrid fans are also out in force in the French capital (Nick Potts/PA)

4.40pm – Klopp’s opposite number Carlo Ancelotti is set to make history tonight. The 62-year-old is the first coach to lead a side into five Champions League finals, and is seeking a record-breaking fourth European Cup triumph as manager – a run which includes AC Milan’s 2007 triumph against Liverpool. Not only that, remember he is also the former boss of the Reds’ Merseyside rivals Everton!

Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 28, 2022

4.20pm – Real Madrid will be looking to spoil Jurgen Klopp’s party. The Spanish giants, LaLiga champions this campaign, have produced a fair amount of drama en route to the showpiece following sensational comebacks to defeat heavyweights Chelsea, Paris St Germain and Manchester City. They also know what it takes to win the European Cup having done so on 13 occasions.

4.06pm – Thousands of Liverpool fans are in the French capital for the club’s third European final in five seasons. Having seen their quadruple attempts end last week as Manchester City won the Premier League, the Reds are looking to wrap up a treble after wins in the Carabao Cup and FA Cup this term.

Thousands of Liverpool supporters were in the fan zone in Paris (Jacob King/PA)

4pm – Good afternoon and welcome to live coverage of the Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid in Paris. Stay here for all the latest from the Stade de France.