Ruben Ostlund awarded second Palme d’Or at Cannes Film Festival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Ruben Ostlund awarded second Palme d’Or at Cannes Film Festival

By Press Association
May 28 2022, 9.23pm Updated: May 29 2022, 9.11am
(Joel C Ryan/AP)
(Joel C Ryan/AP)

Swedish filmmaker Ruben Ostlund has been awarded the Palme d’Or on the final day of the Cannes Film Festival for Triangle Of Sadness.

It is the second time Ostlund, 48, has received the prestigious prize after The Square won in 2017.

The Palme d’Or is the highest prize awarded at the festival and was introduced in 1955 by the festival’s organising committee.

Ostlund was announced as the winner during the closing ceremony of the 75th Cannes Film Festival.

He previously directed black comedy Force Majeure, which was released in 2014 to critical acclaim.

French actor Vincent Lindon led the festival’s jury, with other members including Rebecca Hall, Deepika Padukone, Noomi Rapace, Jasmine Trinca, Asghar Farhadi, Lady Ly, Jeff Nichols and Joachim Trier.

A total of 21 films were up for the award, including Crimes Of The Future, directed by David Cronenberg, and Armageddon Time from James Gray.

Last year the award was given to French horror film Titane.

Best screenplay for 2022 was awarded to Boy From Heaven, directed by Tarik Saleh, while Zar Amir Ebrahimi was named best actress for her role in Holy Spider, and Song Kang-ho took home the best actor award for Broker.

Park Chan-wook received the best director award for Decision To Leave.

Highlights from this year’s festival included the return of Tom Cruise for the premiere of Top Gun: Maverick – the sequel to the 1986 blockbuster.

Cruise, 59, graced the red carpet in Cannes for the second time in his career, 30 years after his first appearance in 1992.

The festival presented the Hollywood star with an “exceptional tribute” for his lifetime achievements.

Earlier in the festival Cruise was recognised for his work in Top Gun as well as his roles in a host of classic films including Rain Man, Vanilla Sky, Jerry Maguire, The Last Samurai and his action blockbuster series Mission: Impossible.

The 75th edition was not free from controversy, after a woman stormed into premiere of George Miller’s Three Thousand Years Of Longing on May 20.

The unidentified woman tore off her clothes during the film’s red carpet procession to reveal the message “stop raping us” written across her torso next to the blue and yellow colours of the Ukraine flag.

France Cannes 2022 Awards Ceremony Red Carpet
Ruben Ostlund on the red carpet at the 75th Cannes Film Festival (Petros Giannakouris/AP)

As she yelled “Don’t rape us!” security guards quickly encircled her and took her off the red carpet.

During the the premiere of Butterfly Vision, which follows a female Ukrainian soldier returning home after being held by Russian captors, protesters also spoke out against the Russian invasion.

A group which contained the Ukrainian filmmakers behind Butterfly Vision held up a banner which read: “Russians kill Ukrainians. Do you find it offensive or disturbing to talk about this genocide?”

The festival also hosted the premiere of Elvis, Baz Luhrmann’s highly anticipated biopic following the King’s rise to fame during the 1950s.

Presley’s ex-wife Priscilla walked the red carpet alongside Austin Butler, who plays the title role, and Oscar-winner Tom Hanks, who plays Elvis’s enigmatic manager Colonel Tom Parker.

Early on Saturday evening, the short film Palme d’Or was awarded to The Water Murmurs, directed Jianying Chen.

The French film festival returned to its normal schedule this year after Covid-19 led to it being cancelled in 2020 and rescheduled for July in 2021.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]