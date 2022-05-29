Jurgen Klopp pledges Liverpool will bounce back next season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jurgen Klopp pledges Liverpool will bounce back next season

By Press Association
May 29 2022, 1.11am Updated: May 29 2022, 10.13am
Jurgen Klopp vowed to bounce back and “go again” next season after Liverpool lost the Champions League final to Real Madrid at the end of a mammoth campaign (Nick Potts/PA)
The Reds won the Carabao Cup and FA Cup with penalty shoot-out victories against Chelsea, then took the Premier League title race to the final day before Manchester City pipped them by a point.

Liverpool had hoped to end the season with the club’s seventh European Cup but Real Madrid were crowned continental champions for a record 14th time in Paris.

Vinicius Junior’s second-half goal secured Carlo Ancelotti’s side a 1-0 victory at the Stade de France, where kick-off was delayed by 36 minutes due to security issues outside the ground.

“These boys played an outstanding season,” said Klopp, whose side will go on a parade through Liverpool on Sunday.

“The two competitions we couldn’t win, we didn’t for the smallest possible margin: one point, 1-0.

“City during the season, they were one point better and tonight Madrid was one goal better. That says nothing about us.

“The difference between 2018 and now is that I see us coming again.

“In 2018, I wished it but I couldn’t know, but these boys are really competitive, they have an incredible attitude. It is a fantastic group. We will go again definitely.

“Tomorrow we will celebrate the season. It is good we don’t have to do that immediately but after a night’s sleep and maybe another speech from me, the boys will realise how special it was what we did.

Liverpool v Real Madrid – UEFA Champions League – Final – Stade de France
Klopp congratulated Madrid for their win in the French capital (Jacob King/PA)

“Even if nobody on this planet would understand (why) we have a parade tomorrow, we still will do it.

“I really hope everybody has a chance to get to Liverpool tomorrow to celebrate together with us a fantastic season that didn’t end as we wanted. That’s fact but the club is in a good moment, we will go again.”

Klopp congratulated Madrid for their win in the French capital and acknowledged that playing every match this season was not ideal as they pushed for an equaliser.

But Thibaut Courtois put in a man-of-the-match display between the sticks on a night when Ancelotti’s men emerged victorious.

“They scored and we didn’t,” he said in the post-match press conference. “That’s now easy to say.

“We could have played better football but Madrid could have played better football but they didn’t and Madrid won anyway.

“I think Madrid played already a lot of games better. We cannot say they played exactly like to. Fine. That’s how we play a final.

Liverpool v Real Madrid – UEFA Champions League – Final – Stade de France
Liverpool had hoped to end the season with the club’s seventh European Cup (Peter Byrne/PA)

“The stats is 50-50 possession so it was not that they never had the ball absolutely but apart from the goal they didn’t have a shot on target. That’s a good sign for my team. We had nine shots on target.

“That’s really a good number but the problem is they scored with one shot and we didn’t score with nine.”

The final was marred by the issues outside the Stade de France, which led Liverpool to officially request a formal investigation “into the causes of these unacceptable issues” midway through the final.

Klopp was aware problems were afoot but was still not completely au fait with the situation when he faced the media in the post-match press conference.

“Not a lot (to say),” he said. “I couldn’t speak to my family yet but I know families had real struggles to get into the stadium with the reasons I don’t know yet.

“What I heard that there will be an investigation to figure out what’s going on there. I heard a few things. They were not good, not nice.

“Obviously it was pretty tricky out there I don’t know more about it.”

