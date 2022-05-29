Friends break record for cycling length of UK and raise thousands for charity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Friends break record for cycling length of UK and raise thousands for charity

By Press Association
May 29 2022, 11.01am
A group of university friends have broken the record for cycling the length of the UK on a conference bike (Exposure Photo Agency Ltd/PA)

A group of university friends have broken the record for cycling the length of the UK on a conference bike and raised thousands of pounds for a cancer charity.

The team, nicknamed “Magnificent Seven”, rode from John O’Groats to Land’s End on a seven-seater bike and completed the challenge in just five days and 21 hours.

Two core teams of riders set off on Sunday May 22 and cycled in shifts throughout the day and night on the 200kg (441lb) seven-seater bike, finishing the challenge on May 28.

The group also raised more than £18,000 for Cyclists Fighting Cancer – a national children’s charity which provides lightweight bikes, tandems and adapted trikes.

The previous Guinness World Record for the same route travelled on a conference bike was set in 2010, by a team of 194 people taking more than 28 days.

Magnificent Seven team member Colin Bolton said: “Despite most of the team being experienced riders, it took a lot of mental as well as physical energy to keep going – especially through the nights.

“The generous donations and the truly inspiring work that Cyclists Fighting Cancer does to support children and families living with cancer kept us pedalling until the very end.”

Members of the team embrace after arriving at Land's End.
Members of the team embrace after arriving at Land’s End (Exposure Photo Agency Ltd/PA)

Another team member, Jeff Kapp, who was diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma in 2008, said raising funds for a cancer charity was the “natural thing to do” as he had cycled throughout his treatment.

“As an ex-elite cyclist there was no way I was going to follow the stock ‘rest and take it easy’ advice,” Mr Kapp said.

“I kept riding all the way through my cancer treatment and I am confident that I came through the other side in a much better way thanks to the exercise.

“Cancer is tough on adults, but so much tougher on kids, so supporting (Cyclists Fighting Cancer) was a natural thing for me to do.”

– For more information and to donate, visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/JOGLEbyConferenceBike

