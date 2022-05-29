UN envoy decries Sudan violence after two killed in protests

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

UN envoy decries Sudan violence after two killed in protests

By Press Association
May 29 2022, 11.49am
The UN envoy for Sudan has decried the killing of two people in a violent crackdown against pro-democracy protesters who once again took to the streets of the capital Khartoum to denounce an October military coup (Marwan Ali/AP)
The UN envoy for Sudan has decried the killing of two people in a violent crackdown against pro-democracy protesters who once again took to the streets of the capital Khartoum to denounce an October military coup (Marwan Ali/AP)

The UN envoy for Sudan has decried the killing of two people in a violent crackdown against pro-democracy protesters who once again took to the streets of the capital to denounce an October military coup.

Hundreds of people marched on Saturday in Khartoum, where security forces violently dispersed the crowds and chased them in the streets, according to activists.

UN envoy Volker Perthes said on Twitter on Sunday: “I am appalled by the violent death of two young protesters in Khartoum yesterday. Once again: it is time for the violence to stop.”

The two were killed during protests in Khartoum’s Kalakla neighbourhood. One was shot dead by security forces and the other suffocated after inhaling tear gas, according to the Sudan Doctors Committee, which is part of the pro-democracy movement.

Mr Perthes urged military authorities to lift the state of emergency imposed since the October 25 coup and find a “peaceful way out of the current crisis”.

Sudan has been plunged into turmoil since the military takeover upended its short-lived transition to democracy after three decades of repressive rule by former strongman Omar al-Bashir.

Mr al-Bashir and his Islamist-backed government were removed by the military in a popular uprising in April 2019.

Saturday’s protests were part of relentless demonstrations over the past seven months calling for the military to hand over power to civilians.

At least 98 people have been killed and more than 4,300 injured in the government crackdown on anti-coup protests since October, according to the medical group.

The protesters demand the removal of the military from power. The generals, however, have said they will only hand over power to an elected administration. They say elections will take place in July 2023 as planned in a constitutional document governing the transition period.

The UN, the African Union and the eight-nation east African regional group called the Intergovernmental Authority in Development have been leading concerted efforts to bridge the gap between the two sides and find a way out of the continuing impasse.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier