Turkey’s Erdogan still against Finnish and Swedish Nato bids

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Turkey’s Erdogan still against Finnish and Swedish Nato bids

By Press Association
May 29 2022, 1.26pm
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (Burhan Ozbilici/AP)
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (Burhan Ozbilici/AP)

Turkey’s president has told journalists he still intends to block Finland and Sweden’s accession to Nato.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan said meetings this week with Finnish and Swedish delegations had not been “at the expected level”, noting there had been no steps taken to alleviate Turkey’s security concerns.

“As long as Tayyip Erdogan is at the head of the Republic of Turkey, we cannot say ‘yes’ to countries that support terror joining Nato,” he told journalists on his plane following a visit to Azerbaijan on Saturday, according to the daily Hurriyet newspaper.

Mr Erdogan referred to an interview on Swedish state television with Salih Muslim, a member of the Syrian Kurdish administration in north-east Syria, on the night of the delegation meeting.

He cited this as evidence of Sweden’s support for Syrian Kurdish militants that Turkey views as an extension of an outlawed Kurdish group that has led an insurgency against Turkey since 1984.

Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg displays documents after Sweden and Finland applied for membership in Brussels, Belgium, on May 18
Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg displays documents after Sweden and Finland applied for membership in Brussels, Belgium, on May 18 (Johanna Geron, Pool via AP)

“They are not honest or genuine,” Mr Erdogan said, and vowed not to allow countries that “nuzzle terrorists to their bosom feed terrorists on their laps”.

He also accused Germany, France and the Netherlands of committing the same “mistake” of supporting terror.

The Syrian Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG) form the backbone of US-led forces in the fight against the so-called Islamic State group.

Turkey has been fighting the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) since 1984 inside Turkey and northern Iraq, where it has stepped up its operations.

Ankara has also led cross-border operations into Syria to push the YPG away from its border, saying they are one and the same as the PKK.

All Nato members must approve the two Nordic nations’ historic bid to join the alliance, propelled by alarm at Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Turkey, which commands the second largest army in the alliance, has said it will not allow their accession unless steps are taken, including a lifting of restrictions on weapons sales to Turkey.

Mr Erdogan added he would be speaking by phone with Russian and Ukrainian leaders on Monday.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier