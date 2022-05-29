Boy thrown from Tate Modern balcony able to celebrate birthday with friends

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Boy thrown from Tate Modern balcony able to celebrate birthday with friends

By Press Association
May 29 2022, 1.59pm
The boy who was thrown from the 10th floor of London’s Tate Modern art gallery has been able to celebrate his birthday with other children for the first time since the attack (Yui Mok/PA)
The boy who was thrown from the 10th floor of London’s Tate Modern art gallery has been able to celebrate his birthday with other children for the first time since the attack.

The French youngster was six years old when he was seriously injured in the attack by autistic teenager Jonty Bravery at the tourist attraction in August 2019.

In a post on a GoFundMe page, which has raised more than 353,000 euro (nearly £300,000) for the boy’s treatment and rehabilitation, his family said: “Our son was able to invite classmates and even one of his buddies from our old town was able to come!

Tate modern fall incident
Police officers outside Tate Modern after the incident (Yui Mok/PA)

“They had a great afternoon together, despite their differences in mobility.

“It was exhausting for us, but it was a step closer to a classic life, and it’s worth it.”

The boy is moving his left ankle, has strengthened his back, and even tried to use the school canteen but is still very sensitive to noise.

He complained of having earache after the canteen meal and next week his occupational therapist will lend him noise-cancelling headphones to see if it can help soothe his eardrums when needed.

His family said the new ankle movement is “still light of course, but clearly visible for two weeks”.

They added: “Our little knight is standing more and more upright (he has gained muscle tone and strengthened his back) and he has made enough progress in his right ankle for his doctor to decide to remove the splint from the right foot!

“Our son therefore only has two splints left, on the left foot and on the left hand. Little by little, his armour is disappearing!”

Jonty Bravery court case
Autistic teenager Jonty Bravery was jailed for 15 years for attempted murder (Metropolitan Police/PA)

The boy also has a “strong desire” to go in the water as he had always liked swimming but this can now only be managed with “great vigilance”, according to his relatives.

They said: “He still can’t put his head under water because of his swallowing difficulties. Our son has to start all over again from the beginning but that doesn’t scare him!”

The family added: “Some periods are so difficult. Sadness and discouragement would sometimes take hold of us, but we must hold on and focus on all the progress made.

“Thank you so much for continuing to think of our little knight and for encouraging us.”

– Bravery was convicted of attempted murder in 2020 and jailed for 15 years.

