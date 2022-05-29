Boy thrown from Tate Modern balcony able to celebrate birthday with friends

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The boy who was thrown from the 10th floor of London’s Tate Modern art gallery has been able to celebrate his birthday with other children for the first time since the attack.

The French youngster was six years old when he was seriously injured in the attack by autistic teenager Jonty Bravery at the tourist attraction in August 2019.

In a post on a GoFundMe page, which has raised more than 353,000 euro (nearly £300,000) for the boy’s treatment and rehabilitation, his family said: “Our son was able to invite classmates and even one of his buddies from our old town was able to come!

Police officers outside Tate Modern after the incident (Yui Mok/PA)

“They had a great afternoon together, despite their differences in mobility.

“It was exhausting for us, but it was a step closer to a classic life, and it’s worth it.”

The boy is moving his left ankle, has strengthened his back, and even tried to use the school canteen but is still very sensitive to noise.

He complained of having earache after the canteen meal and next week his occupational therapist will lend him noise-cancelling headphones to see if it can help soothe his eardrums when needed.

His family said the new ankle movement is “still light of course, but clearly visible for two weeks”.

They added: “Our little knight is standing more and more upright (he has gained muscle tone and strengthened his back) and he has made enough progress in his right ankle for his doctor to decide to remove the splint from the right foot!

“Our son therefore only has two splints left, on the left foot and on the left hand. Little by little, his armour is disappearing!”

Autistic teenager Jonty Bravery was jailed for 15 years for attempted murder (Metropolitan Police/PA)

The boy also has a “strong desire” to go in the water as he had always liked swimming but this can now only be managed with “great vigilance”, according to his relatives.

They said: “He still can’t put his head under water because of his swallowing difficulties. Our son has to start all over again from the beginning but that doesn’t scare him!”

The family added: “Some periods are so difficult. Sadness and discouragement would sometimes take hold of us, but we must hold on and focus on all the progress made.

“Thank you so much for continuing to think of our little knight and for encouraging us.”

– Bravery was convicted of attempted murder in 2020 and jailed for 15 years.