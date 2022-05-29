Andy Robertson accuses UCL final organisers of making it up as they went along

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Andy Robertson accuses UCL final organisers of making it up as they went along

By Press Association
May 29 2022, 5.01pm
Andy Robertson criticised the handling of the situation outside the Stade de France (Adam Davy/PA)
Liverpool defender Andy Robertson has accused UEFA and the French authorities of “making things up and panicking” after serious crowd congestion at the Champions League final saw fans locked out and sprayed with tear gas.

Kick-off was delayed by 36 minutes – not nearly enough time to accommodate the thousands of supporters stuck outside the Stade de France after being corralled into a horrendous logjam – and some police officers appeared to adopt an aggressive approach in dealing with a peaceful crowd frustrated at being penned in for two to three hours.

A stadium announcement said the delay was due to the late arrival of fans – a claim dismissed by furious Liverpool officials – but a later UEFA statement said people without tickets and counterfeits had caused the issue.

A big screen informs fans of a delayed kick-off
However, problems had developed long before that, with all 20,000 of Liverpool’s ticket holders directed into an underpass purposefully partially-blocked by police vehicles and then funnelled into a small area serviced by just two gates.

Robertson, like many players, had family and friends caught up in the mayhem and, while the squad were oblivious to the issues before the game, they were made aware of them at the final whistle.

“You come in after the game, go on your phone and you have seen everyone struggle to get in, the French police being pretty heavy-handed,” he said.

“People who have got legitimate tickets were being told they are fake tickets, which happened to one of my mates and I can assure you it wasn’t a fake ticket. They have just panicked.

“He luckily managed to get in because one of the club representatives sorted it, but they said it was a fake ticket, so I think they were making it up at times and panicked.

“For me it shouldn’t really happen, UEFA should have been better organised.

“Luckily everyone is fine and I don’t know whether any fans got hurt, but fingers crossed everybody is OK.

“I am sure there is more of a panic for the fans who are actually involved in it.

“It is never nice, especially when you are in a foreign country, you don’t know the lay of the land, it makes it a wee bit harder.”

Liverpool warm up ahead of the final
The issues for the players – the stop-start nature of pre-match and having to do two warm-ups – pales into insignificance to what fans, many of whom did not get inside until half-time, were experiencing.

But Robertson admits it did make preparations more difficult.

“It is not ideal when you are playing the biggest game of your season,” he explained.

“Then you have to press the reset button, get ready again. We obviously went back in, warmed up.

“For me, in the biggest game in world football, these situations shouldn’t be happening and unfortunately UEFA have messed up.”

