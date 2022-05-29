How a hat box inspired the Jodrell Bank Observatory telescope

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
How a hat box inspired the Jodrell Bank Observatory telescope

By Press Association
May 30 2022, 12.04am
The Lovell Telescope at Jodrell Bank Observatory is a landmark structure (Peter Byrne/PA)
The design of the Lovell Telescope at Jodrell Bank Observatory was inspired by a hat box, according to memories shared by one engineer with his family.

Previously unseen photos showing the construction of prototypes of the telescope in the 1950s have been released as the Cheshire observatory is set to open a new development supported by £12.5 million from the National Lottery Heritage Fund.

The pictures were taken by Barry Wade, the father of the National Lottery Heritage Fund’s executive director, Isabel Hunt. The late Mr Wade was a trainee engineer at the site from 1951 to 1952.

Ms Hunt said her father had referred to the distinctive structure as the Hat Box telescope.

Men working on the Jodrell Bank site in the early 1950s (Isabel Hunt/PA)
Mr Wade had said the astronomer Sir Bernard Lovell, the founder of the observatory, had been looking for a solution for how to balance the radio telescope and had a “lightbulb moment” when he opened his hat box to get ready for work one morning.

Ms Hunt said: “I don’t know if that was true or not, but it was one of my father’s lasting memories from his time there.”

On Saturday, the observatory, named a Unesco World Heritage Site in 2019, will open the First Light Pavilion.

The new building will house a permanent exhibition on the story of Jodrell Bank along with a planetarium, temporary exhibitions gallery and a cafe.

A picture taken by trainee engineer Barry Wade showing construction of a prototype of the telescope at Jodrell Bank in the early 1950s (Isabel Hunt/PA)
Ms Hunt said: “When I joined the National Lottery Heritage Fund, I was really looking forward to making a difference for the UK’s heritage, but it was even more exciting to find out that one of our major investments at Jodrell Bank was intertwined with my very own family heritage.

“My father spoke very fondly of his time at Jodrell Bank, and along with all the other fascinating history being shared as part of the First Light Project, I am sure these stories will inspire the next generation of engineers.”

Eilish McGuinness, CEO of the National Lottery Heritage Fund said: “Jodrell Bank is truly a unique heritage site, of national and international importance, with an inspirational story of Britain’s role as a leader in the science of the exploration of the universe, set in a landscape of great beauty and with iconic heritage at every turn.

“The National Lottery Heritage Fund awarded £12.5 million to the First Light Project so that the site’s powerful human stories of curiosity, exploration and discovery could be shared with the public.

“The stunning new building, its exciting exhibition, and an incredibly diverse and inclusive engagement programme, will all have a fantastic impact, delighting and inspiring every visitor, including the next generation of scientists following in the footsteps of Sir Bernard Lovell.”

