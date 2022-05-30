Missing plane with 22 people on board found in mountains in Nepal

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The wreckage of a plane missing in Nepal’s mountains was located on Monday, Nepal’s army has said.

The army posted an aerial photo of the wreckage site with parts of the aircraft scattered around the mountainside on Twitter.

There was no word on any survivors, and no further details were given.

The Tara Air plane was on a 20-minute scheduled flight on Sunday from the resort town of Pokhara, 125 miles west of Kathmandu, to the mountain town of Jomsom.

Weather and darkness had halted the search overnight, but an army helicopter and private choppers resumed the search on Monday morning (Niranjan Shreshta/AP)

The turboprop Twin Otter aircraft lost contact with the airport tower close to landing in an area of deep river gorges and mountaintops.

Army troops and rescue teams had headed to the possible site of the crash, believed to be around Lete, a village in Mustang district.

The foreigners on the plane included four Indians and two Germans.

The Tara Air plane was on a 20-minute scheduled flight on Sunday (Niranjan Shreshta/AP)

It has been raining in the area for the past few days but flights have been operating normally.

Planes on that route fly between mountains before landing in a valley.

It is a popular route with foreign hikers who trek on the mountain trails and also with Indian and Nepalese pilgrims who visit the revered Muktinath temple.

According to plane tracking data from flightradar24.com, the 43-year-old aircraft took off from Pokhara at 0410 GMT and transmitted its last signal at 0422 GMT at an altitude of 12,825ft (3,900 metres).

A team of climbers prepare to leave for rescue operations from the Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu, Nepal, on Sunday (Niranjan Shreshta/AP)

In 2016, a Tara Air Twin Otter flying the same route crashed after take-off, killing all 23 people aboard.

In 2012, an Agni Air plane also flying from Pokhara to Jomsom crashed, killing 15 people. Six people survived.

In 2014, a Nepal Airlines plane flying from Pokhara to Jumla crashed, killing all 18 on board.

In 2018, a US-Bangla passenger plane from Bangladesh crashed on landing in Kathmandu, killing 49 of the 71 people aboard.