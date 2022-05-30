Missing plane with 22 people on board found in mountains in Nepal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Missing plane with 22 people on board found in mountains in Nepal

By Press Association
May 30 2022, 4.06am
The wreckage of a plane missing in Nepal’s mountains was located on Monday, Nepal’s army has said (Niranjan Shrestha/AP)
The wreckage of a plane missing in Nepal’s mountains was located on Monday, Nepal’s army has said (Niranjan Shrestha/AP)

The wreckage of a plane missing in Nepal’s mountains was located on Monday, Nepal’s army has said.

The army posted an aerial photo of the wreckage site with parts of the aircraft scattered around the mountainside on Twitter.

There was no word on any survivors, and no further details were given.

The Tara Air plane was on a 20-minute scheduled flight on Sunday from the resort town of Pokhara, 125 miles west of Kathmandu, to the mountain town of Jomsom.

Nepal Plane Missing
Weather and darkness had halted the search overnight, but an army helicopter and private choppers resumed the search on Monday morning (Niranjan Shreshta/AP)

The turboprop Twin Otter aircraft lost contact with the airport tower close to landing in an area of deep river gorges and mountaintops.

Weather and darkness had halted the search overnight, but an army helicopter and private choppers resumed the search on Monday morning.

Army troops and rescue teams had headed to the possible site of the crash, believed to be around Lete, a village in Mustang district.

The foreigners on the plane included four Indians and two Germans.

A sign for Tara Air is seen as a team of climbers prepares to leave for a rescue operation from Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu, Nepal
The Tara Air plane was on a 20-minute scheduled flight on Sunday (Niranjan Shreshta/AP)

It has been raining in the area for the past few days but flights have been operating normally.

Planes on that route fly between mountains before landing in a valley.

It is a popular route with foreign hikers who trek on the mountain trails and also with Indian and Nepalese pilgrims who visit the revered Muktinath temple.

According to plane tracking data from flightradar24.com, the 43-year-old aircraft took off from Pokhara at 0410 GMT and transmitted its last signal at 0422 GMT at an altitude of 12,825ft (3,900 metres).

A team of climbers prepare to leave for rescue operations from the Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu, Nepal, on Sunday, May 29, 2022
A team of climbers prepare to leave for rescue operations from the Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu, Nepal, on Sunday (Niranjan Shreshta/AP)

In 2016, a Tara Air Twin Otter flying the same route crashed after take-off, killing all 23 people aboard.

In 2012, an Agni Air plane also flying from Pokhara to Jomsom crashed, killing 15 people. Six people survived.

In 2014, a Nepal Airlines plane flying from Pokhara to Jumla crashed, killing all 18 on board.

In 2018, a US-Bangla passenger plane from Bangladesh crashed on landing in Kathmandu, killing 49 of the 71 people aboard.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier