Bodies recovered after plane wreckage found in Nepal mountains

By Press Association
May 30 2022, 8.04am Updated: May 30 2022, 11.02am
The wreckage of the plane in Nepal (Fishtail Air via AP)
Rescuers searching a mountainside in Nepal have recovered the bodies of 17 of the 22 people who were on board a plane that crashed a day earlier, officials said.

A search is continuing for the remaining people, airline spokesperson Sudarshan Bartaula said.

The Tara Air turboprop Twin Otter lost contact with the airport tower on Sunday while flying on a scheduled 20-minute flight in an area of deep river gorges and mountaintops.

Weather and darkness had halted the search overnight (Niranjan Shreshta/AP)

Four Indians and two Germans were on the plane, Tara Air said. The three crew members and other passengers were Nepali nationals, it said.

The wreckage was located by villagers who had been searching in the area for the Yarsagumba fungus, which is commonly referred to as Himalayan Viagra, according to local news reports.

The Setopati new website quoted a villager, Bishal Magar, as saying that they heard about the missing plane on Sunday but were only able to reach the site on Monday morning after following the smell of fuel.

The Tara Air plane was on a 20-minute scheduled flight on Sunday (Niranjan Shreshta/AP)

Local news reports said the passengers included two Nepali families, one with four members and the other with seven.

Aerial photos of the crash site showed aircraft parts scattered on rocks and moss on the side of a mountain gorge.

The army said the plane crashed in Sanosware in Mustang district close to the mountain town of Jomsom, where it was heading after taking off from the resort town of Pokhara, 125 miles west of Kathmandu.

A team of climbers prepare to leave for rescue operations from the Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu, Nepal (Niranjan Shreshta/AP)

According to tracking data from flightradar24.com, the 43-year-old aircraft took off from Pokhara at 9.55am and transmitted its last signal at 10.07am at an altitude of 12,825 feet.

The plane’s destination is popular with foreign hikers who trek on its mountain trails, and with Indian and Nepalese pilgrims who visit the revered Muktinath temple.

The Twin Otter, a rugged plane originally built by Canadian aircraft manufacturer De Havilland, has been in service in Nepal for about 50 years, according to aviationnepal.com.

The plane, with its top-mounted wing and fixed landing gear, is prized for its durability and its ability to take off and land on short runways.

Production of the planes originally ended in the 1980s. Another Canadian company, Viking Air, brought the model back into production in 2010.

