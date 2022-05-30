Russian troops enter outskirts of city in eastern Ukraine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Russian troops enter outskirts of city in eastern Ukraine

By Press Association
May 30 2022, 9.59am Updated: May 30 2022, 11.34am
Ukrainian servicemen park a Russian infantry combat vehicle in the Kharkiv area (Bernat Armangue/AP)
The Russian-battered eastern Ukrainian city of Sievierodonetsk appears to be on the brink of becoming another Mariupol as services and aid have been cut and Moscow seeks to capture all of Ukraine’s industrial Donbas region.

Fierce street fighting is under way in the city as Ukrainian defenders are trying to push the Russians out, Mayor Oleksandr Striuk told the AP in a phone interview.

Russian troops have advanced a few blocks toward the city centre, he said.

“The number of victims is rising every hour, but we are unable to count the dead and the wounded amid the street fighting,” the mayor added.

He said 12,000-13,000 civilians left in the city that once held more than 100,000 are sheltering in basements and bunkers to escape the Russian bombardment.

Russian forces stormed Sievierodonetsk after trying unsuccessfully to encircle it, Ukrainian officials said, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has described the situation there as “indescribably difficult”.

An intense Russian artillery barrage has destroyed critical infrastructure and damaged 90% of the buildings.

Sievierodonetsk, located 189 miles south of the Russian border, has emerged in recent days as the epicentre of the Donbas fighting. Mariupol is the city on the Sea of Azov that spent nearly three months under Russian siege before the last Ukrainian fighters surrendered.

Sievierodonetsk and Lysychansk span the strategically important Siverskiy Donetsk River.

They are the last major areas under Ukrainian control in the province of Luhansk, which makes up the Donbas together with the adjacent Donetsk region.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visiting Kharkiv
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visiting Kharkiv (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)

Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov told French TF1 television on Sunday that Moscow’s “unconditional priority is the liberation of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions”, adding that Russia sees them as “independent states”.

He also suggested other regions of Ukraine should be able to establish close ties with Russia.

The Ukrainian army reported heavy fighting around Donetsk, the regional capital, as well as Lyman to the north, a small city that serves as a key rail hub in the Donetsk region.

“The enemy is reinforcing its units,” the Ukrainian armed forces’ General Staff said. “It is trying to gain a foothold in the area.”

Mr Zelensky will address European Union leaders on Monday who are gathering in a new show of solidarity with Ukraine amid divisions over whether to target Russian oil in a new series of sanctions.

He has repeatedly demanded that the EU target Russia’s lucrative energy sector and deprive Moscow of billions of dollars each day in supply payments.

On Sunday Mr Zelenskyy visited soldiers in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, where Ukrainian fighters pushed Russian forces back from nearby positions several weeks ago.

Russia has kept up its bombardment of the north-eastern city from afar, and explosions could be heard shortly after Mr Zelensky’s visit.

Shelling and air strikes have destroyed more than 2,000 apartment buildings in the city since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, according to the regional governor, Oleh Syniehubov.

In a video address later on Sunday, Mr Zelensky praised Kharkiv regional officials but said he had fired the regional head of the country’s top security agency, the SBU, for his poor performance. In the wider Kharkiv region, Russian troops still held about one third of the territory, Mr Zelensky said.

In Luhansk, constant Russian shelling has created what provincial governor Serhiy Haidai called a “severe situation”.

But he said some Luhansk supply and evacuation routes functioned on Sunday. He claimed the Russians had retreated “with losses” around a village near Sievierodonetsk but conducted air strikes on another nearby river village.

Sievierodonetsk mayor Oleksandr Striuk has estimated that 1,500 civilians in the city have died since the war began, from Russian attacks as well as from a lack of medicine or treatment.

The Institute for the Study of War, a think tank based in Washington, questioned the Kremlin’s strategy of assembling a huge military effort to take Sievierodonetsk, saying it was proving costly for Russia and would bring few returns.

