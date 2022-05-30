Minister calls for councils to show ‘flexibility’ over Jubilee licences

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Minister calls for councils to show ‘flexibility’ over Jubilee licences

By Press Association
May 30 2022, 12.15pm
A culture minister has urged councils to show “a little bit of flexibility” when it comes to issuing licences for street parties (Rui Vieira/PA)
A minister has urged councils to show “a little bit of flexibility” when it comes to issuing licences for street parties to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Technology minister Chris Philp spoke about councils warning the public against hosting unauthorised Platinum Jubilee street celebrations this week.

More than 70,000 big Jubilee lunches are planned in the four UK nations over the weekend, with an expected 10 million people set to sit down with their neighbours on June 5, the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) previously said.

Technology minister Chris Philp spoke about councils warning the public against hosting unauthorised Platinum Jubilee street celebrations (House of Commons/PA)

Mr Philp told Sky News: “I think it is fantastic we are celebrating the Queen’s Jubilee, and I would just say to local councils around the country, including mine in Croydon, if you do get a late application, and maybe the deadline has technically passed, I would just say to the councils to show a little bit of flexibility, show a little bit of willingness to accommodate people.

“And if you are at all able to, please do grant these requests, even if they are maybe technically after the deadline.”

Some councils which have required permission for people to hold street parties have already seen their deadlines pass.

Barnet Council in north London is one council which urged for residents to apply if they wanted to hold a street party. The deadline for an application was April 8.

The Royal Borough of Greenwich Council, in south-east London, also required residents to register their parties before March 25.

Both councils have been approached by the PA news agency to see if they will change their deadline dates.

Licences are not required if people are sharing alcohol and food with neighbours and friends for free during the parties.

However, they are required if people want to sell alcohol, sell food and drink after 11pm, plan to charge for an event or if entertainment is “regulated”, takes place for the wider public and involves tickets being sold, such as live music or a play.

A special permit is needed to close local roads to celebrate the Jubilee.

Meanwhile there are strict rules in place around raffles or tombolas, which count as lotteries.

Queen's Jubilee
Thousands of people are expected to celebrate the Queen’s Jubilee this week (James Whatling/PA)

The Gambling Commission states that lotteries at events do not require a licence from them because they are classed as incidental lotteries. This includes tombolas, raffles and sweepstakes.

Its guidance says people must provide physical tickets to those taking part. There are no set requirements for what must be printed on the tickets, as long as they can identify which ones are the winning tickets. For example, cloakroom tickets can be used.

The commission adds: “Tickets can only be sold at the location of the event and whilst the event is taking place. You can’t sell tickets online (which includes social media) or in advance of the event.

“You can take up to a maximum of £500 from proceeds to pay for prizes. Prizes can also be donated, there isn’t a limit on how much donated prizes can cost.

“You can either do the lottery draw during or after the event. We recommend that you make it clear to participants when you’ll be announcing the result.”

