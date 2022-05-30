Firefighters rescue seven trapped ducklings from a drain

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Firefighters rescue seven trapped ducklings from a drain

By Press Association
May 30 2022, 12.44pm
Firefighters rescued ducklings trapped down a drain (TWFRS/PA)
Firefighters rescued ducklings trapped down a drain (TWFRS/PA)

Firefighters rescued seven ducklings that were trapped down a storm drain after worried students raised the alarm.

The Newcastle-based crew was sent out to Castle Leazes halls of residence in the city on Sunday morning, after the mother duck was heard quacking noisily.

She was joined by concerned onlookers who had seen her circling the drain and flapping her wings, and the students could see through the grate to the trapped ducklings below.

The trapped ducklings were visible through the grate (TWFRS/PA)

Watch manager Lee Denny of Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service, said: “It was as if the mother duck knew that we were there to help rescue her trapped offspring.”

The crew quickly opened up the drain with a crowbar and reached down to free the little ones and reunited them with their mother.

Free to waddle off – the ducks and their mother were safe again (TWFRS/PA)

Mr Denny said: “We were delighted and over the moon that the story had a happy ending and credit goes out to the Newcastle University students who initially raised the alarm.

“It’s not every day that you get to save the lives of seven little ducklings on a Sunday morning.”

