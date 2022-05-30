Bid to stop trial of Army veteran rejected at Belfast court

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Bid to stop trial of Army veteran rejected at Belfast court

By Press Association
May 30 2022, 1.51pm Updated: May 30 2022, 2.14pm
David Jonathan Holden, 52, is on trial at Belfast Crown Court accused of the manslaughter of Aidan McAnespie in February 1988 (PA)
David Jonathan Holden, 52, is on trial at Belfast Crown Court accused of the manslaughter of Aidan McAnespie in February 1988 (PA)

A bid to halt the trial of a former soldier over the death of a man in Tyrone over 30 years ago has been rejected.

David Jonathan Holden, 52, is on trial at Belfast Crown Court accused of the manslaughter of Aidan McAnespie in February 1988.

Mr McAnespie, 23, was killed in Aughnacloy, Co Tyrone, moments after walking through a border security checkpoint.

Aidan McAnespie death investigation
Aidan McAnespie was shot and killed moments after walking through a border security checkpoint (PA)

He was on his way to a local Gaelic Athletic Association club when he was shot in the back.

Holden denies the offence.

His defence team submitted an application to stay proceedings, contending they constitute an abuse of process due to the amount of time that has elapsed and that there is no case to answer.

But Mr Justice O’Hara on Monday rejected the claim that the passage of time, loss of some witnesses, frailties in the recollection of available witnesses and missing exhibits are prejudicial against Holden.

He said the absence of missing witnesses is not significant and that gaps in memories and training records can be accommodated because of the high standard of the police investigation at the time.

“On my analysis, the defence simply cannot identify any serious prejudice it had encountered in this case,” Mr Justice O’Hara said.

David Holden court case – Belfast
Family members and supporters of Aidan McAnespie, at Laganside Courts in Belfast (Liam McBurney/PA)

He went on to note it cannot be said it will undermine public confidence in the criminal justice system for the trial to proceed.

“There are some in our society who protest about former soldiers, such as this defendant, being tried for what they did many years ago,” he said.

“There are others who complain that it has taken far too long for many people, not just soldiers, to be tried and held to account for deaths during our years of conflict and killings.

“Those are matters for our society and leaders to resolve. They do not form part of my consideration in this court.”

Mr Justice O’Hara added: “It is my conclusion that at this stage of the trial there is a case for the defendant to answer. Accordingly, the application for a direction is refused.”

The trial is set to resume on Tuesday morning.

Holden is a former Grenadier guardsman from England, whose address in court documents was given as c/o Chancery House, Victoria Street, Belfast.

The case is being heard in a Diplock format without a jury sitting.

David Holden court case – Belfast
Operation Banner Supporters Group place banners on the gates of Laganside Court in Belfast (Liam McBurney/PA)

Supporters for Holden have gathered outside the court each day the trial has sat.

It is proceeding amid continuing controversy over Government plans to deal with Northern Ireland’s troubled past.

The Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Bill envisages offering immunity from prosecution to people who are deemed to have co-operated with the information retrieval body.

Criminal prosecutions could still take place for those that do not.

The Holden case is one of a series of high-profile prosecutions of veterans that have been pursued in Northern Ireland in recent years.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]