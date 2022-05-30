‘Door is wide open’ for Meghan to reconnect with our father, says half-sister

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘Door is wide open’ for Meghan to reconnect with our father, says half-sister

By Press Association
May 30 2022, 1.56pm
The Duchess of Sussex’s half-sister, Samantha Markle, has said ‘the door is wide open’ for Meghan to privately reconnect with their father if she wants to (Aaron Chown/PA)

The Duchess of Sussex’s half-sister has said “the door is wide open” for Meghan to privately reconnect with their father if she wants to.

Samantha Markle also said Thomas Markle is “rebounding remarkably well” after suffering a stroke and losing the ability to speak.

The 57-year-old spoke with Good Morning Britain on Monday, months after calling for a lawsuit against the duchess for alleged defamation during her televised interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021.

Speaking about their 77-year-old father, she told the ITV show: “He loves all of us and he’s been bashed in the media for always speaking out to extend an olive branch to reach out to her (Meghan).

Meghan and the Markles: A Family at War
The Duchess of Sussex’s half-sister, Samantha Markle, during a previous interview on Channel 5 (Channel 5/PA)

“He is her father so he has a right to reach out to her. He has been very honest and open in those feelings and the door is wide open.

“She’s always had his phone number – it hasn’t changed – and his address, so any suggestion that she doesn’t know how to get hold of him and that she wanted to be private is somewhat ridiculous on the grounds that, if you want to reach out to your father privately, you know how to do it.

“And you don’t use PR and media outlets all over the world to make that announcement – that’s not private.”

Ms Markle has alleged in court documents that Meghan told “false and malicious lies” about her during the Oprah interview and in the Finding Freedom biography.

Their father has sided with his older daughter and said he would be “thrilled” to be able to defend her.

