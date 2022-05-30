Archbishop of Canterbury to miss Jubilee service due to Covid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Archbishop of Canterbury to miss Jubilee service due to Covid

By Press Association
May 30 2022, 2.26pm
Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby will miss the Jubilee thanksgiving service at St Paul’s due to having Covid (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby will miss the Jubilee thanksgiving service at St Paul's due to having Covid (Gareth Fuller/PA)

The Archbishop of Canterbury has tested positive for Covid-19 and will miss the service of thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

The Most Revd Justin Welby was diagnosed with mild pneumonia on Thursday but had continued to work. However, after developing symptoms over the weekend he tested for coronavirus.

The head of the Church of England is resting at home and has cancelled all engagements this week.

Buckingham Palace has been told of his regret that he will not be able to take part in the service, Lambeth Palace said.

The Archbishop of York, the Most Revd Stephen Cottrell, will deliver the sermon at St Paul’s on Friday instead.

Mr Welby said: “I am deeply saddened to be missing the historic celebration of Her Majesty the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

“However, I will be praying for the Queen and giving thanks for her extraordinary 70 years of service to us all.

“I will also be praying for our nation at this time of celebration and thanksgiving. May the Queen’s example bring us together in unity and care for one another.”

He added that he hopes the service on Friday will inspire those watching “with the Queen’s profound commitment to fostering unity and peace among all people – and to promoting care for the natural world that God has given us”.

“Led by the love of Jesus Christ, the Queen has lived her life for the benefit of others: l pray we find inspiration from Her Majesty over the Jubilee weekend and long into the future,” he said.

“Meanwhile, as we continue to live with coronavirus, I pray too for all those who are still suffering and everyone who continues to mourn loved ones they have lost during the pandemic. May you each know the love and comfort of God.”

It is unclear if the Queen will attend the thanksgiving service at St Paul’s, but if she does there will be no ceremonial journey to the cathedral and she will use a different entrance from the steep main steps.

Wider members of the royal family are expected to be present including possibly the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the Duke of York, and the service will be followed by a Guildhall reception for them.

Mr Welby was also supposed to light a Jubilee beacon at Lambeth Palace on Thursday evening, but it will be lit on his behalf, Lambeth Palace said without naming the person who will take his place.

