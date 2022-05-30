Cricketer hospitalised after being attacked outside a pub

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Cricketer hospitalised after being attacked outside a pub

By Press Association
May 30 2022, 3.36pm
Mondli Khumalo, of North Petherton Cricket Club, is in hospital after being attacked in Bridgwater (Joe Giddens/PA)
Mondli Khumalo, of North Petherton Cricket Club, is in hospital after being attacked in Bridgwater (Joe Giddens/PA)

A South African cricketer is in hospital in a serious condition after being assaulted outside a pub in a Somerset town, police said.

Mondli Khumalo, who plays for North Petherton, was attacked near the Green Dragon pub in Friarn Street, Bridgwater, at about 3am on Sunday, Avon and Somerset Police said.

The 20-year-old fast bowler, who previously played for South Africa’s under-19s team, remains in hospital after undergoing emergency treatment.

A 27-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and has been released under investigation, the force said.

Superintendent Richard Turner said: “We’re taking steps to ensure Mondli’s family in South Africa are being kept fully updated on his condition, as well as how our investigation is progressing.”

He continued: “A full investigation is underway and we’ve carried out house-to-house enquiries and are continuing to review CCTV footage from around the area to ensure we gather all available evidence.

“We know there were a large number of people in the area at the time and we’d appeal for any eyewitnesses to come forward, especially if anyone has mobile phone footage showing any part of this incident.”

North Petherton Cricket Club said in a statement: “All at North Petherton Cricket Club are in shock at the incident in Bridgwater that has led to our much-loved overseas player Mondli Khumalo being hospitalised in Southmead Hospital in Bristol this morning.”

It added: “We extend our heartfelt support to Mondli for a full and speedy recovery. Our hearts go out to his family, friends and colleagues in South Africa.

“Our thanks to those that helped Mondli, especially the health service staff on scene and at hospital.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact police on 101, quoting reference 5222126854.

