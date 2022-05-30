Man City: We’re signing best young striker in world in phenomenal Erling Haaland

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Manchester City are convinced they are signing the best young striker in the world in the “phenomenal” Erling Haaland.

The Norway international will link up with City for the start of next season after the Premier League champions agreed a £51million deal with Borussia Dortmund earlier this month.

The 21-year-old is regarded as one of the hottest properties in the game and City feel they have pulled off a coup in securing his services.

Speaking to the club’s website in his annual end-of-season interview, City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak said: “We have, in Haaland, arguably the best number nine in the world, at the right age.

“When you look at the next 10-15 years, in Haaland, we have invested in that striker for the future.

“We have been following his progression over the years and seen his transition from very talented, high-quality, high-potential player to one of the most, if not the most, exciting striker in the world.

“We are getting, truly I think, a phenomenal player that will give us great memories for our fans.

“He will fit very nicely for this group.”