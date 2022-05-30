Teenager charged with murder after student fatally injured on way home from prom

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A teenager has been charged with the murder of a student on his way home from a school prom.

Patrick Sharp, 18, is accused of killing Kajetan Migdal, also 18, who died in hospital from his injuries following an incident in Cuttys Lane, Stevenage, at about 11.20pm on Friday.

Sharp has also been charged with possession of an offensive weapon and possession of Class A drugs.

The teenager, of Cuttys Lane, appeared at St Albans Magistrates’ Court on Monday and remains in custody until his next appearance at Luton Crown Court on Wednesday.

Hertfordshire Police said Mr Migdal sustained life-threatening injuries and died in hospital in the early hours of Saturday.

Mr Migdal’s family said the incident happened as he made his way home from prom and that they were “devastated” by their loss.

“Kajetan was a loving, joy-filled young man with a bright future. He was known for his love of dance, animals, hard work and caring friendships,” they said.

“As a high achiever academically and in his hobbies, he was set for big things. He had just finished school and had his life to look forward to. The entire family is devastated at the loss of a much-loved family member, and he will be greatly missed by all who knew him,”

Clive Mathew, headteacher of St John Henry Newman Catholic School, which Mr Migdal attended, said the incident happened after the Year 13 leavers’ event.

He said: “Kajetan was a much-loved member of the school community, who had been looking forward to a gap year before further study.

“He was a continual source of pride for the school and was well known for his love of dance. He was a member of Prospects Fraternity, the dance troupe that captured the heart of the school and the nation in doing so well in the BBC’s The Greatest Dancer show in 2019.”

On Saturday, the school opened its chapel to mourners who left dozens of bouquets of flowers.

Detective Inspector Justine Jenkins, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire major crime unit, said: “Our thoughts remain with Kajetan’s family and friends at this extremely difficult time.

“Specialist officers are continuing to provide support to his family and we once again ask that their privacy is respected.”

She appealed for information and urged anyone who may be able to help to get in touch.

Anyone who believes they witnessed the incident, or believes they may have captured any dashcam or CCTV footage, is asked to contact police via the non-emergency number 101 quoting ISR 948 of May 27.

They can also report information online, speak to an operator in the force communications room via online web chat, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously online or by calling 0800 555 111.