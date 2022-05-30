Man convicted of killing fisherman outside Royal British Legion club

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Man convicted of killing fisherman outside Royal British Legion club

By Press Association
May 30 2022, 4.50pm
(Hampshire Constabulary/PA)
(Hampshire Constabulary/PA)

A 21-year-old man has been cleared of the murder of a fisherman outside a Royal British Legion club but convicted of his manslaughter.

Draven Jewell was on trial at Winchester Crown Court over the death of father-of-one Max Maguire outside the club in Lymington in the New Forest, Hampshire, on October 22 2021.

Jewell was found not guilty of murder but convicted of manslaughter.

Draven Jewell court case
The main entrance to the Royal British Legion club (Hampshire Constabulary/PA)

He was also acquitted of the attempted murder of a friend of Mr Maguire, Luke Gray, but convicted of wounding him. He was cleared of an alternative wounding charge.

Jewell was also convicted of wounding another friend, Georgia Hole, and acquitted of an alternative wounding charge.

He also pleaded guilty to possession of an offensive weapon – a Huusk chef’s knife.

His brother, Garon Jewell, 19, was formally acquitted over his part in the incident after the prosecution offered no evidence.

The court heard that a fight broke out after a disagreement between two groups in the club after one person challenged Garon Jewell over his age.

Draven Jewell court case
The knife used in the attack (Hampshire Constabulary/PA)

Tensions also rose over a nitrous oxide canister Draven Jewell had found and taken to the club but refused to sell to the other group which contained the three victims.

Mr Gray, 23, suffered two serious wounds to his lower back which required emergency hospital treatment, and Ms Hole, 23, suffered a less serious injury to her chest.

Adam Feest QC, prosecuting, said the violence lasted about 20 seconds, and added: “Max Maguire died within moments from a wound he received to the left side of his chest, a knife wound, this had penetrated his lung and damaged a major artery internally and caused catastrophic and non-survivable injuries.”

Draven Jewell, from Lymington, claimed he acted in self-defence saying he feared his brother could be killed.

He will be sentenced on June 17.

