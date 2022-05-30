Manchester City still want ‘a couple more’ signings – Khaldoon Al Mubarak

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Manchester City still want ‘a couple more’ signings – Khaldoon Al Mubarak

By Press Association
May 30 2022, 5.44pm Updated: May 30 2022, 9.09pm
Manchester City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak (left) expects more signings this summer (Martin Rickett/PA)
Manchester City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak (left) expects more signings this summer (Martin Rickett/PA)

Manchester City are planning to make more signings this summer, chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak has revealed.

The Premier League champions have already secured a deal for the much-coveted Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland and their attack will be further boosted by the arrival of Argentina international Julian Alvarez.

Yet that is unlikely to be the end of the transfer activity ahead of next season with manager Pep Guardiola also looking for additions in other areas.

Speaking in his annual end-of-season interview with the club’s website, Khaldoon said: “I can confirm that there will be more players coming in.

“We are looking to strengthen the team in the areas that we need strengthening, and every season some players leave and we have to continually refresh the team.

“I think we’ve made two very important additions already but I anticipate we will be doing a couple more.”

Of the business done so far, Khaldoon is convinced City have pulled off a coup in securing the services of Haaland.

The prolific 21-year-old will move to the Etihad Stadium for £51million after City saw off interest from other clubs.

Erling Haaland is City's headline summer capture
Erling Haaland is City’s headline summer capture (David Inderlied/PA)

Khaldoon said: “We have, in Haaland, arguably the best number nine in the world at the right age.

“When you look at the next 10-15 years we have invested, in Haaland, in that striker for the future.

“He is a very, very unique, incredibly talented striker that I think the whole world has been looking at. I would say every big team in the world wanted Haaland to join and we are absolutely delighted Haaland chose to join Manchester City.

“For us, it’s a super decision. We are getting, truly, a phenomenal player. He will fit very nicely with the group.”

Guardiola, who has won four Premier League titles with City, is entering the final year of his contract
Guardiola, who has won four Premier League titles with City, is entering the final year of his contract (Martin Rickett/PA)

Next season will be Guardiola’s seventh at City and the last of his current contract.

There has been speculation about the inspirational Spaniard’s future but, after negotiating extensions with him in his final year twice previously, Khaldoon does not see it as a matter of concern.

He said: “It is a partnership that has done wonders over the years. It is approaching its seventh year and next year is going to be an exciting chapter of this partnership, and we’re enjoying every moment of it.

“We’re achieving great things together and this conversation will be had at the right time, at the right pace, and with the pace, time and framework that works for Pep.”

Guardiola is yet to get his hands on the Champions League trophy as City boss
Guardiola is yet to get his hands on the Champions League trophy as City boss (Adam Davy/PA)

Khaldoon added that Guardiola is not under any additional pressure to win the Champions League, which is the one major trophy that has eluded him at City.

He said: “You don’t need to put any extra pressure on Pep, he puts enough pressure on himself. It is the exact opposite – I try to bring back the pressure because I think he puts too much pressure on himself.

“The pressure is not of winning this competition or that competition. We approach every season to win and to try to win every competition we compete in.”

City secured their fourth Premier League title in five seasons this month but “within hours” thoughts turned to next term.

“Our mindset, while celebratory, immediately flips to the future and how to keep strengthening,” Khaldoon said.

