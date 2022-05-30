Call for more support on 50th anniversary of Battersea fairground disaster

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Call for more support on 50th anniversary of Battersea fairground disaster

By Press Association
May 30 2022, 5.56pm
(Aaron Chown/PA)
(Aaron Chown/PA)

The families of victims and survivors of one of the UK’s worst fairground disasters have called for improved support for children who have suffered trauma as they marked the 50th anniversary of  the tragedy.

Five children were killed and 13 injured on May 30 1972, when the Big Dipper rollercoaster crashed in Battersea Park, south-west London.

Liz Haigh-Reeve, who was 15 when she was injured in the accident, said she was “shocked” that support for child trauma victims did not seem to have improved in the past 50 years.

Friends and family of victims and survivors met on Monday to remember the victims at the site where the tragedy took place.

50th anniversary of Battersea Park Big dipper tragedy
Mayor of Wandsworth Jeremy Ambache planted a cherry tree in Battersea Park (Aaron Chown/PA)

They were joined by Marsha de Cordova, Labour MP for Battersea, and Wandsworth mayor Jeremy Ambache, who planted a cherry tree in memory of the five who were killed.

Loved ones lay flowers at the foot of the tree, which it is hoped will blossom each year at the end of May to coincide with the anniversary.

A relative of each of the victims gave a speech in honour of those who died – the youngest, Shirley Nash, was just eight – followed by a minute’s silence.

50th anniversary of Battersea Park Big dipper tragedy
Floral tributes to those who died in the the disaster (Aaron Chown/PA)

Christine Nicholas, sister of David Sait, who also died in the accident, said: “I miss the boy he was and the man he should have become. I miss that my children and grandchildren never knew him.

“When he left that morning 50 years ago, I offered him my cheek and said, ‘kiss me goodbye then’. I didn’t really expect him to, as teenagers don’t usually kiss each other. But he kissed my cheek with a grin and off he went.

“I never saw him again.”

The site of the ride is now covered with tarmac, and though there were signs explaining there used to be a funfair in Battersea Park, there had been no mention of the event and the loss of life in the park before Monday’s event.

50th anniversary of Battersea Park Big dipper tragedy
Liz Haigh-Reeve was injured in the crash (Aaron Chown/PA)

Liz Haigh-Reeve went on the Big Dipper for her 15th birthday in 1972 alongside friend Alison Comerford, who died in the accident. Ms Haigh-Reeve suffered injuries to her arm and hand.

She told the PA news agency: “It’s been amazing to see so many people who were a part of this day that I’d never seen and haven’t spoken to and have shared the experience that I’ve shared, and it’s really brilliant to see something is being done.

“It’s been emotional and it’s been tough, but it’s also been a comfort. I think it’ll be a healing day.”

Big Dipper roller coaster crash anniversary
The Big Dipper rollercoaster in 1951 (PA)

She continues to campaign for a permanent memorial in Battersea Park, as well as for the improvement of mental health services for children who suffer serious trauma.

In her speech at the memorial event, she said: “I’ve been shocked to discover that 50 years on, if anything, the provision of support for children who’ve suffered trauma is even more limited than it was in 1972. We cannot allow this to continue.”

Ms De Cordova backed the campaign, telling PA: “I believe it’s the start of a new chapter. Essentially, we want to get a permanent memorial here in Battersea Park.

50th anniversary of Battersea Park Big dipper tragedy
Battersea MP Marsha de Cordova spoke at the memorial event (Aaron Chown/PA)

“Going forward, we want to ensure that there are proper services and proper support for young people.”

During the inquiry into the tragedy, it emerged that there were 66 faults with the Big Dipper, which had been built for the Festival of Britain in 1951.

London mayor Sadiq Khan is among those who have voiced support for a permanent memorial in the park.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier