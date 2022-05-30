Iga Swiatek recovers from rare dropped set to reach French Open quarter-finals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Iga Swiatek recovers from rare dropped set to reach French Open quarter-finals

By Press Association
May 30 2022, 7.48pm Updated: May 30 2022, 10.14pm
Iga Swiatek beat Zheng Qinwen (Christophe Ena/AP)
Iga Swiatek beat Zheng Qinwen (Christophe Ena/AP)

Iga Swiatek dropped a set for the first time in more than a month but stayed on course for the French Open title by beating teenager Zheng Qinwen.

There was some doubt that the seemingly unstoppable world number one was going to extend her winning streak to 32 matches when Zheng snatched the first set despite trailing 5-2.

The 19-year-old from China was also 5-2 down in the tie-break, but reeled off five consecutive points to win it.

However, Zheng took a medical timeout at the start of the second set and re-emerged with her thigh heavily bandaged, eventually falling to a 6-7 (5) 6-0 6-2 defeat.

However, in a frank post-match press conference, Zheng revealed it was not the injury which hampered her chances.

“It’s before the match already. Girls’ things,” she said. “It’s a pity that I couldn’t give that what I wanted to give today.

“I just want next time I play against her I have like perfect shape and go for next fight.

“It’s just girls’ things, you know? The first day is always so tough and then, you know, I have to do sport and I always have so much pain in the first day. And I couldn’t go against my nature.

“I wish I could be a man on court, but I cannot. In that moment when I say, I really wish I could be a man that I don’t have to suffer from this. It’s tough, yeah.”

Swiatek admitted she was caught by surprise by her enterprising opponent, who is just a year younger than the Pole.

“She’s playing amazing tennis, I’ve never had chance to play her before and I was surprised by some of her shots.

France Tennis French Open
Zheng Qnwen suffered a thigh injury (Christophe Ena/AP)

“Huge congrats to her. I’m pretty happy I could come back from a frustrating first set and I’m proud of myself that I’m still in the tournament.

“The quarter-final is such a stressful round so hopefully I can loosen up.”

Swiatek will face American 11th seed Jessica Pegula, who beat Irina-Camelia Begu of Romania 4-6 6-2 6-3, in the last eight.

There will definitely be a Russian in the semi-finals with Veronika Kudermetova and Daria Kasatkina to meet each other.

Banned from Wimbledon, the Russians are making hay in Paris with Kudermetova beating American 22nd seed Madison Keys and Kasatkina defeating Camila Giorgi, the 28th seed from Italy.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]