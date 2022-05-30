Liverpool: Authorities ‘deflecting responsibility’ for Champions League chaos

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Liverpool: Authorities ‘deflecting responsibility’ for Champions League chaos

By Press Association
May 30 2022, 10.11pm Updated: May 30 2022, 11.23pm
Liverpool fans were forced to wait for entry to the Champions League final and were subjected to pepper spray (Adam Davy/PA)
Liverpool fans were forced to wait for entry to the Champions League final and were subjected to pepper spray (Adam Davy/PA)

Liverpool have accused French authorities of trying to “deflect responsibility” for the chaotic scenes that marred Saturday’s Champions League final in Paris.

European governing body UEFA announced on Monday that an independent and comprehensive review will be conducted into the dangerous events outside the Stade de France.

Liverpool fans were tear-gassed and pepper-sprayed by police as they waited in huge queues prior to the game against Real Madrid, with the access problems leading to a kick-off delay of 36 minutes.

UEFA initially blamed the late arrival of fans for the problems, which included some supporters being crushed, before later issuing a statement referring to fake tickets as the cause.

French government ministers reiterated the latter claims on Monday, alleging “fraud at an industrial level” leading to the fiasco that followed.

This version of events has been challenged by numerous fans and other independent eye-witnesses, including numerous media outlets.

Liverpool chief executive Billy Hogan told the club’s website, www.liverpoolfc.com: “I would just say we are incredibly surprised that someone in that position would make comments in the first place at this point, when we haven’t had adequate time to understand what happened. There hasn’t been an independent investigation to establish all the facts.

“We should know all the facts to make sure that the scenes that we’ve all seen – absolutely disgraceful – from Saturday don’t ever happen again.

“Making comments as deeply unhelpful as that, we just feel that everyone should be focused on getting the investigation right and less about making inflammatory comments that attempt to deflect responsibility for what happened on Saturday night.

France Soccer Champions League Final
French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin claims fraud took place on an “industrial level” (Jean-Francois Badias/AP)

“I think it’s important that folks know that our chairman, Tom Werner, sent a letter to the French minister to articulate our views and is calling for an apology to our fans for those comments.”

Representatives of the local authorities, police and match organisers met on Monday to review events.

French interior minister Gerald Darmanin said at a press conference: “There was massive fraud at an industrial level and organisation of fake tickets, 70 per cent of tickets were fake tickets coming into the Stade de France.

“The massive presence of the fake tickets was the issue which meant there were delays, three times the match was delayed.”

Sports minister Amelie Oudea-Castera said: “The major point is to try to understand precisely what happened during this massive fraud.

“There are witnesses and the figures corroborate this – 30,000-40,000 people without tickets or with fake tickets and we saw some fake tickets.”

Liverpool v Real Madrid – UEFA Champions League – Final – Stade de France
Liverpool fans were stuck outside the ground, with the kick-off delayed (Adam Davy/PA)

Hogan was also angered about UEFA’s initial remarks about fans arriving late.

He said: “To say our fans didn’t turn up on time is crazy.

“My colleagues across the club, our ownership and I, we all saw it with our own eyes. We were outside the ground, on the ground, in those crowds and from everything I saw, our fans arrived early and they were queuing as directed by authorities.”

UEFA has confirmed the review will be carried out by by Dr Tiago Brandao Rodrigues, a member of the Portuguese parliament and former member of the World Anti-Doping Agency Foundation Board.

It commissioned the report following calls from all parties and leading politicians for a thorough investigation.

Police aimed pepper spray at people outside the ground
Police aimed pepper spray at people outside the ground (Adam Davy/PA)

A statement read: “The comprehensive review will examine decision-making, responsibility and behaviours of all entities involved in the final.

“Evidence will be gathered from all relevant parties and the findings of the independent report will be made public once completed and, upon receipt of the findings, UEFA will evaluate the next steps.”

Liverpool have begun compiling their own evidence with supporters and other people present invited to report their experiences via a feedback form on their website.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]