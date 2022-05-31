GSK strikes deal to buy US vaccine firm Affinivax

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Business & Environment Business

GSK strikes deal to buy US vaccine firm Affinivax

By Press Association
May 31 2022, 10.24am
GlaxoSmithKline has agreed to buy US vaccine technology firm Affinivax in deal worth up to £2.6bn (Andy Buchanan/PA)
GlaxoSmithKline has agreed to buy US vaccine technology firm Affinivax in deal worth up to £2.6bn (Andy Buchanan/PA)

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) has agreed to buy US vaccine technology firm Affinivax in deal worth up to 3.3 billion dollars (£2.6 billion).

It comes as the UK pharmaceutical business seeks to bolster its vaccine operation as part of a shake-up of its portfolio, including the spin-off of its consumer health business.

GSK told shareholders on Tuesday that it will buy the Boston-based biotech company for an upfront payment of 2.1 billion dollars (£1.7 billion) and could pay a further 1.2 billion dollars (£950 million) dependent on performance milestones.

Affinivax is working on developing vaccines which target pneumococcal disease, including pneumonia, meningitis and bloodstream infections.

GSK chief scientific officer and research and development president Hal Barron said: “The proposed acquisition further strengthens our vaccines R&D pipeline, provides access to a new, potentially disruptive technology, and broadens GSK’s existing scientific footprint in the Boston area.

“We look forward to working with the many talented people at Affinivax to combine our industry-leading development, manufacturing, and commercialisation capabilities to make this exciting new technology available to those in need.”

Affinivax Inc chief executive Steven Brugger said: “Affinivax grew out of our founders’ scientific and personal vision to drive vaccine innovation to make a meaningful impact on people’s lives, in both developed and developing countries.

“Over the past eight years, we have taken that vision from the initial development of our MAPS vaccine platform at Boston Children’s Hospital to a pipeline of novel vaccines with our lead vaccine candidate in late-stage clinical studies.”

Laura Hoy, equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said: “GSK’s marching ahead toward its upcoming separation with momentum, snapping up specialty vaccine maker Affinivax in an effort to pad out its pipeline of late-stage drugs.

“The group’s planning to rely on growth from these niche medicines to support its ambitions for 5% compound annual sales growth, and this acquisition could be the first of many as the group looks to improve its portfolio.”

