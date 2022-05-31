Tributes to ‘funny, loving’ boy, 15, who was stabbed to death

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Tributes to ‘funny, loving’ boy, 15, who was stabbed to death

By Press Association
May 31 2022, 11.20am
Zane Smart, who was fatally stabbed in Wolverhampton (Family handout/West Midlands Police)
Zane Smart, who was fatally stabbed in Wolverhampton (Family handout/West Midlands Police)

The family of a 15-year-old boy found fatally stabbed have spoken of being “held in a nightmare” after the death of their “funny, loving” teenager.

Zane Smart died after an incident in the Pendeford area of Wolverhampton on May 27, West Midlands Police said.

The force said part of what unfolded was captured on the social media app Snapchat and has appealed for anyone with a copy of the footage to send it to officers.

A 16-year-old boy had been due to appear in court charged with the teenager’s murder.

In a statement released through the police along with a photo of the boy, his loved ones said: “Words cannot describe the unbearable loss we feel as Zane’s family.

“He was a brother, a son, a grandson, a nephew who was loved deeply.

“The world keeps turning but for us it has stopped still, we are held in a nightmare from the moment he lost his life to yet more knife crime.

“We want him to be remembered as the funny, loving boy he truly was, with an infectious dimpled smile that lit up any room.

“Zane you are the kindest soul, and we love you deeply. We will never stop loving you and being in your corner, our boy.

“As a family we urge anyone who saw or heard anything, if you have Snapchats or videos, send them anonymously to the police, please help us make sure another life is not lost.

“Your help now could perhaps protect your own loved ones but will certainly bring justice to our boy.”

Zane was part of a group who were outside the Pendeford Fish Bar chip shop on The Haymarket at about 3.40pm, police said.

Detectives are still trying to identify who was there, and have urged people with information to come forward.

They also want to view Snapchat footage of the incident, and hear which accounts the video was shared by.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier