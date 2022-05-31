Knitters create life-size woollen Queen ahead of Jubilee celebrations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Knitters create life-size woollen Queen ahead of Jubilee celebrations

By Press Association
May 31 2022, 11.22am Updated: May 31 2022, 11.34am
A life-size woollen Queen complete with a corgi created by a group of knitters for the Platinum Jubilee is proving a hit with locals in Holmes Chapel, Cheshire (Peter Byrne/PA)
A life-size woollen Queen created by a group of knitters for the Platinum Jubilee is proving a hit with locals.

The knitted monarch and a pet corgi were installed in Holmes Chapel, Cheshire, at the weekend and villagers have already been stopping to pose for pictures with Her Majesty ahead of the celebrations.

The figure, whose outfit is accessorised with a knitted handbag, sash and crown, was created by Holmes Chapel Community Yarn Bombers, who began working on decorations for the Queen’s Jubilee last July.

They’ve also decorated the area with knitted bunting, chains, soldiers and post box toppers.

Platinum Jubilee
The life-size knitted Queen and a corgi has proved a hit with locals in the village of Holmes Chapel in Cheshire (Peter Byrne/PA)

Anita Armitt, 66, who set up the group with a friend, said about 40 women, aged between 10 and 80, came together for the creations.

She said: “It has been wonderful. It’s a group of people that actually didn’t know each other before and some still haven’t met but we speak to each other on Facebook.

“We welcome anybody who wants to have a go and everything that has been made has been utilised.”

The mannequin used to create the Queen, donated by a shop fitter in the village, was stored in Mrs Armitt’s house for almost a year before she was unveiled in the village.

She said: “She has been in my dining room in various stages of dress.

“The first night she was out I felt like I had to go down and say goodnight to her because I’d got into the routine of doing it!”

Platinum Jubilee
The knitted Queen was created by Holmes Chapel Community Yarn Bombers (Peter Byrne/PA)

The project started off with knitters making six-inch squares of red, white and blue wool which have been used to create the Queen’s dress, cape and red carpet.

Mrs Armitt said a cage was created around the mannequin to support the weight of the dress and she is hoping it will be sturdy enough to withstand the weather.

Red, white and blue bollard covers, created by Holmes Chapel U3A, have also been added to brighten up the area.

Word of the village decorations is already spreading and visitors have been coming from further afield to have a look.

Mrs Armitt said: “One couple told me they’d stopped off for a coffee while they were here, so it’s great for local business too.”

She is now collecting photos people have taken with the Queen to go into an album.

The decorations will be in place as the village celebrates with a beacon lighting on Thursday night and a big picnic on Sunday.

Platinum Jubilee
A knitted topper of the Queen and Windsor Castle has been placed on a post box in New Brighton, Wirral (Peter Byrne/PA)

Knitters in Holmes Chapel are not the only ones to mark the occasion, with post box toppers appearing around the country in the build-up to the anniversary.

In New Brighton, Wirral, a knitted topper of the Queen and Windsor Castle has been placed on a post box and in Belle Vale, Liverpool, a post box has been topped with a crown.

