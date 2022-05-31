Tommy Crossan inquest expected to be heard at latter end of 2023

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Tommy Crossan inquest expected to be heard at latter end of 2023

By Press Association
May 31 2022, 2.12pm
General view of Mays Chambers in Belfast (Niall Carson/PA)
General view of Mays Chambers in Belfast (Niall Carson/PA)

An inquest into the death of a murdered dissident republican is likely to take place towards the end of next year, a coroner has said.

Tommy Crossan, 43, a former leading Continuity IRA member, was shot dead in west Belfast in 2014.

Proceedings at Belfast Coroner’s Court were paused while a Police Ombudsman probe took place.

The watchdog had been asked by Mr Crossan’s family to investigate the alleged discovery of surveillance equipment in a van he was driving prior to his murder, and also how much police knew about those behind previous threats to kill him.

A preliminary hearing on Tuesday was told that the Ombudsman process “had taken quite a long while to work itself through”, but now seems to have concluded, and the inquest is being considered as a priority by Coroner Paddy McGurgan.

Mr McGurgan said he would like to give Mr Crossan’s family a date for the inquest at the next review of the matter.

However, he said based on his diary commitments he would guesstimate it will be heard towards the latter end of next year or the start of 2024.

Concluding the brief hearing he said: “The family can be reassured that this inquest is now back on all fours.”

Mr Crossan was shot dead at a fuel depot off the Springfield Road on Good Friday 2014.

At the time, there were suspicions the murder was linked to a long-running dispute with rival dissident republicans.

No-one has ever been convicted.

The case has been listed for review on September 20.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier